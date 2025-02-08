Chiefs vs. Eagles Best First Touchdown Scorer Picks for Super Bowl 59
One of the most electric bets you can place on an NFL game is for which player will score the first touchdown. It's tough to predict, but it can also yield significant payouts. Small risk, big reward, who doesn't like that?
If you want to place a couple of first touchdown scorers for Super Bowl 59, I'm going to give you my favorite pick for each team ahead of Sunday's big game.
Super Bowl 59 First Touchdown Bets
- Saquon Barkley First Touchdown (+450)
- Xavier Worthy First Touchdown (+1100)
Saquon Barkley First Touchdown (+450)
The Eagles are likely going to come out and try to establish the run right away. I expect plenty of runs from their offense early in the game which I believe will lead to Barkley having a strong chance to score the first touchdown, especially if the Eagles receive the opening kickoff. He has scored a combined five touchdowns in the Eagles' last two games.
Xavier Worthy First Touchdown (+1100)
The Eagles' secondary is one of the best in the NFL and I expect them to do a solid job of slowing down the Chiefs' passing attack, especially early in the game, but Xavier Worthy's numbers are too good to not sprinkle on him to score the first touchdown of the game at +1100.
He has seen the most targets and hauled in the most receptions of any pass-catcher on the Chiefs in the playoffs, including more than Travis Kelce. If a wide receiver for Kansas City scores the first touchdown of the game, Worthy has a better chance than any.
