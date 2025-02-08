Chiefs vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets for Super Bowl 59 (Target JuJu Smith-Schuster)
We are just days are from opening kick off at Super Bowl 59.
There are countless ways to bet on the big game and if you want to add a few player props to your list of wagers, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down my three top prop bets for Super Bowl Sunday.
Super Bowl 59 Prop Bets
- Jalen Hurts OVER 27.5 Pass Attempts (-102) via DraftKings
- JuJu Smith-Schuster OVER 1.5 Receptions (-110) via BetMGM
- Saquon Barkley's Longest Rush UNDER 25.5 Yards (-120) via DraftKings
Jalen Hurts OVER 27.5 Pass Attempts (-102)
The Eagles would love it if they were able to keep the ball on the ground all game and cruise to victory on the legs of Saquon Barkley, but I don't think that's going to happen. Steve Spagnuolo is going to draw up a defensive scheme to slow down Barkley and force the Eagles to try to win the game through the air, something they've struggled to do at times this season. Instead of betting on Hurts passing yards or completions, I believe the best way to bet on the Eagles quarterback is to take the OVER on his attempts.
JuJu Smith-Schuster OVER 1.5 Receptions (-110)
This bet is in line with my Smith-Schuster anytime touchdown bet. He played 41% of offensive snaps against the Texans and then 58% of snaps against the Bills, clearly taking over as the No. 3 receiver or the Chiefs.
I also wouldn't be surprised if Kansas City uses him to try to create some mismatches in coverage. Hauling in at least two receptions is certainly in the books.
Saquon Barkley's Longest Rush UNDER 25.5 Yards (-120)
It's blasphemy to fade Saquon Barkley, and I'm not going to bet the UNDER on his total rushing yards but I do like the look of the UNDER on his longer rush at 25.5 yards. The Chiefs have generally done a great job of limiting explosive runs this season, allowing just eight rushes of 20+ yards this season, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.
While Barkley has had some explosive runs of late, he only had a carry of 26+ yards in nine of his 19 games this season, including the playoffs. That's enough for me to back the UNDER 25.5 yards on his longest rush on Super Bowl Sunday.
