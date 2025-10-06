Chiefs vs. Jaguars Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 5
Monday Night Football features a matchup between potential playoff teams in the AFC, as the 3-1 Jacksonville Jaguars take on the 2-2 Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.
After dropping their first two games of the 2025 season, Kansas City has won back-to-back contests and hung 37 points on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. That offensive breakout coincided with the return of Xavier Worthy (shoulder) to the Kansas City offense.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville has relied heavily on Travis Etienne to carry its offense with both Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. getting off to slow starts in 2025. Does that make the Jaguars a team to avoid in the anytime touchdown scorer market?
They’re certainly a tougher team to figure out, but I have picks for both sides in what should be an exciting game on Monday night.
Here’s a full breakdown of the picks, including one for Etienne in this AFC battle.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chiefs vs. Jaguars
- Travis Etienne Anytime TD (+145)
- Travis Kelce Anytime TD (+170)
- Brashard Smith Anytime TD (+500)
Travis Etienne Anytime TD (+145)
This is a great matchup for Etienne, as he’s found the end zone in three games in a row and is averaging a whopping 6.1 yards per carry.
The former first-round pick has a great matchup against a Chiefs defense that is allowing 4.9 yards per carry – fifth-most in the NFL – and has given up four rushing scores in as many games. Kansas City ranks just 28th in the NFL in EPA/Rush.
Etienne has 19, 16, 16 and 20 touches over his first four games, playing over 50 percent of the Jags’ snaps in each of them. He’s a threat to score both through the air and on the ground, but he’s been most successful as a runner, picking up 394 rushing yards (with two 100+ yard games) through the first four weeks.
I love him at this number on Monday night.
Travis Kelce Anytime TD (+170)
Patrick Mahomes has spread the ball around a ton in the 2025 season, and while Tyquan Thornton has scored in three straight weeks, he played just 34.2 percent of the snaps in Week 4 and caught one pass.
So, I’m going to Mr. Reliable – Travis Kelce – in the passing game for the Chiefs against a Jacksonville defense that has allowed seven passing scores in the 2025 season. The Jags have given up just one rushing touchdown, so I don’t love taking their running backs that I think will have a role mainly in the ground game.
Kelce has just one score in the 2025 season, but he’s been targeted five or more times in three games in a row and has three red zone targets in the 2025 season.
The Chiefs’ wide receiver room has been a revolving door early in the season, so I’d rather bet on Kelce – who we know will be on the field in big spots – to hit pay dirt in Week 5.
Brashard Smith Anytime TD (+500)
Rookie seventh-round pick Brashard Smith is expected to get more playing time for the Chiefs with Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco underwhelming, and he could be worth a look at +500 to find the end zone on Monday.
Smith played a season-high 26.0 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 5, handling seven touches and turning them into 36 yards.
The young running back was used a lot in the passing game, receiving four targets from Mahomes and turning them into three catches for 27 yards. He could be undervalued at this number with the Kansas City backfield in flux at the moment.
