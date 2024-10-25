Chiefs vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Kansas City Win by Double-Digits?)
The Kansas City Chiefs are the final remaining undefeated team in the NFL this season. It hasn't been pretty at times, but 6-0 is 6-0 and now they head to Las Vegas as big-time favorites against the Raiders in Week 8. There's a strong chance their undefeated season stays intact for at least one more week.
Meanwhile, the Raiders season has been a disaster. Antonio Pierce continues to make poor coaching decisions, they're riddled with injuries, and they traded away their best offensive weapon in Davante Adams.
With all of that being the case, do they have any chance of hanging with the back-to-back Super Bowl champs? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think and then I'll give my prediction for what the final score will be.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -9.5 (-110)
- Raiders +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -440
- Raiders +340
Total
- 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Believe it or not, the spread has moved toward the Raiders. Las Vegas opened as a 10-point underdog but the line has moved to where the Raiders are 9.5-point underdogs. Despite the Chiefs trading for DeAndre Hopkins, bettors and oddsmakers are unconvinced he'll make a significant impact this weekend.
The total moved down half a point from 42 to 41.5.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Raiders.
The Las Vegas Raiders might be in the best buy-low spot of the week. While Gardner Minshew is far from a good quarterback, his ceiling is at least enough to keep a team in a game.
Despite the Chiefs being undefeated, I'm still not convinced they're playing at an elite level. They're just 14th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.2, sandwiched between the likes of the Eagles and Jets.
They're a better team than the Raiders, but not good enough to lay 10 points on them on the road. Las Vegas has been outed by some poor decision-making and poor luck at times, including posting a league-worst average turnover margin of -1.9. If they get better in those areas, they can hang in this game on their home turf.
Just because I'm going to bet the Raiders to cover the spread, doesn't mean I think they win this game. In fact, I'd be shocked if they do.
When it comes to the total, we can go ahead and take the UNDER given the lack of offensive firepower the Chiefs have shown this year and the Raiders' weaponless offense outside of Brock Bowers.
Final score prediction: Chiefs 20, Raiders 14
