Chiefs vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing a meaningless game in Week 16, but it’s not for a reason they’re used to.
They were eliminated from playoff contention with their 16-13 loss to the Chargers, which was the third-straight defeat for Kansas City. To make matters worse, Patrick Mahomes went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Meanwhile, the lowly Tennessee Titans are coming off a 37-24 loss in San Francisco after a 31-29 road win over the Browns.
Will the Chiefs have any motivation to win in Tennessee?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 16.
Chiefs vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -3.5 (-110)
- Titans +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -190
- Titans: +160
Total
- 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chiefs vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chiefs record: 6-8
- Titans record: 2-12
Chiefs vs. Titans Betting Trends
- The Chiefs are 5-9 against the spread this season.
- The Titans are 6-8 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 10-4 in the Chiefs' games this season.
- The OVER is 9-5 in the Titans' games this season.
- The Chiefs are 1-5 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Titans are 3-4 against the spread at home this season.
Chiefs vs. Titans Injury Reports
Chiefs Injury Report
- Patrick Mahomes – out
- Jawaan Taylor – questionable
- Trey Smith – questionable
- Marquise Brown – questionable
- Trent McDuffie – questionable
- Jaylon Moore – questionable
- Tyquan Thornton – questionable
Titans Injury Report
- Dan Moore Jr. – questionable
- Jalyn Armour-Davis – questionable
- Kevin Zeitler – questionable
- Xavier Woods – questionable
- Van Jefferson – questionable
- Mike Brown – questionable
- Cedric Gray – questionable
- Kevin Winston Jr. – questionable
Chiefs vs. Titans Key Player to Watch
Travis Kelce, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce certainly hasn’t had the season he envisioned when he decided to return to the Chiefs for another season. He has 797 yards on 67 catches with five touchdowns, but none in the last two games.
Kelce will now finish out the season with Gardner Minshew throwing him the football.
The good news for Kelce is that the Titans are awful against tight ends. George Kittle went off for 88 yards and a touchdown on eight catches last week, and both Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku caught touchdowns the week prior.
Chiefs vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
The Chiefs struggled to score even with Patrick Mahomes healthy. They’ve scored a combined 26 points in the last two weeks, and their defense has done its job to hold the opponent to 36 total.
Kansas City has been one of the most consistent under teams this season, and while Tennessee has typically gone over, this should be an ugly, low-scoring affair between two teams just playing out the final weeks of the season.
Pick: Under 37.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.