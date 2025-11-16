Is Chris Godwin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Bills)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) is set to miss his eighth game of the 2025 season on Sunday, as he's been officially ruled out against the Buffalo Bills.
Despite that, there is some positive news for Godwin, who began the season on the shelf as he recovered from a dislocated ankle that he suffered last season. The Bucs receiver made a return to practice this week on a limited basis, a sign that he's nearing a return for Tampa Bay.
That's great news for Tampa Bay, as the team is already down star receiver Mike Evans (collarbone) for the foreseeable future. There has been a lot of pressure on first-round pick Emeka Egbuka to pick up the slack with both Godwin and Evans on the shelf.
This season, Godwin has appeared in just two games, catching six of his 14 targets for 52 yards. He's played 78.9 percent of the snaps in the games he's played in, but injuries have really derailed the veteran's 2025 season.
With Godwin out for this matchup with Buffalo, here's how to bet on the Bucs in the prop market in Week 11.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet vs. Bills in Week 11
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bet for the Bucs' passing game on Sunday:
Emeka Egbuka OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
The Buccaneers' wide receiver is leading on the odds list to be named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, and for good reason. He continues to produce every week, including already posting three games with 100+ yards. He's averaging 75.2 yards per game this season, yet his total for Sunday is set 13 yards below that at 62.5. Let's continue to back the rookie of the year favorite.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.