Buccaneers vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills are each looking to bounce back after a Week 1 loss. Neither team is in danger of falling out of a playoff spot, but whichever team leaves Buffalo with a loss on Sunday will have some cause for concern moving forward.
Buccaneers vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets
- Rachaad White Anytime Touchdown (+140) via DraftKings
- Emeka Egbuka OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- James Cook UNDER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-112) via DraftKings
Rachaad White Anytime Touchdown (+140)
Bucky Irving is out of the lineup for this week, which means Rachaad White is in a great position to have a productive game. The Bills have struggled to stop the run all season, allowing 5.5 yards per carry. The Buccaneers will rely on White early and often, so betting on him at +140 to find the end zone sounds like a fantastic bet.
Emeka Egbuka OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
The Buccaneers' wide receiver is leading on the odds list to be named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, and for good reason. He continues to produce every week, including already posting three games with 100+ yards. He's averaging 75.2 yards per game this season, yet his total for Sunday is set 13 yards below that at 62.5. Let's continue to back the rookie of the year favorite.
James Cook UNDER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why James Cook to go under his rushing yards total is my No. 6-ranked player prop for this week:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has quietly been one of the best defenses in the NFL over the past handful of weeks, and their run defense has been dominant. They're fifth in opponent rush EPA, first in opponent rush success rate, and they allow just 4.2 yards per carry. That could lead to the Bills' starting running back, James Cook, struggling to get the ball moving at a consistent pace. I'll take the UNDER on his rushing yards total of 81.5
