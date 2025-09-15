Is Chris Godwin Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Texans)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin returned to practice for the first time since dislocating his ankle during the 2024 season ahead of Tampa’s Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texans.
While Godwin has been ruled out and will not play in Week 2, this is a step in the right direction for the star receiver as he attempts to get back on the field.
Last week with Godwin out of the lineup, the Bucs relied heavily on rookie Emeka Egbuka (two touchdown catches) in their offense. He and Mike Evans operated as the top receiver for the the Bucs, and it looks like that will be the case once again.
It has been reported that Godwin is targeting a return by October, which would be a major boost to a Tampa team that is the favorite to win the NFC South in the 2025 season.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for this Monday Night Football matchup in Week 2.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet With Chris Godwin Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Emeka Egbuka OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
Egbuka received a ton of love in the offseason as the answer for the Bucs with Chris Godwin out, and boy did he deliver in Week 1.
The rookie had four catches on six targets for 67 yards and a pair of scores against the Atlanta Falcons, and he figures to be a major part of the team’s offense in Week 2.
Egbuka played 93.1 percent of the offensive snaps for the Bucs, and he’s locked into the No. 2 receiver role behind Mike Evans. In a high-powered offense, Egbuka should thrive against a Houston team that allowed the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL in Week 1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
