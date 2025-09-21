Is Chris Godwin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) will remain out of the lineup in Week 3 against the New York Jets.
Godwin has been ruled out for the third straight week, but he appears to be on track to return around October, which was his originally timeline before the 2025 season.
With Godwin out this season, Tampa Bay has relied heavily on Mike Evans (19 targets) and rookie Emeka Egbuka (three touchdown catches) in the passing game this season.
Here's a look at how the SI Betting team is wagering on the Bucs' passing game with Godwin out of the lineup.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 3 With Chris Godwin Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite passing game prop for the Bucs in our best props for the Jets-Bucs matchup:
Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown (+120)
Mike Evans had historically been a touchdown machine, but he's yet to find the end zone in 2025. He's going to score sooner rather than later, considering he still leads the team in targets with 19, hauling in 10 of them for 107 yards. It's time for him to score his first touchdown in 2025.
I like this prop prediction for Evans, especially since the Jets have allowed 30 or more points in both of their games this season and gave up four touchdown passes to Aaron Rodgers in Week 1.
