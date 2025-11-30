Is Chris Olave Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Dolphins)
New Orleans Saints star receiver Chris Olave is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins due to a back injury.
However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints expect Olave to play in this matchup after he returned to practice on Friday this week. A former first-round pick, Olave has not missed a game for New Orleans in the 2025 season.
Even with Olave expected to play, the Saints are road underdogs against a Miami team that has won three of its last four games and is technically still alive in the AFC playoff race. The Saints, on the other hand, are just 2-9 through 11 games and are in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
This season, Olave has been great for the Saints, catching 69 of his 108 targets for 734 yards and four scores. Since Tyler Shough took over as the team's starting quarterback, Olave has 57, 104 and 70 receiving yards in three games.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Chris Olave Prop Bet vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chris Olave OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
This season, Olave is averaging just under this number in receiving yards per game (66.7), but he has cleared this prop in two of his three games with Shough under center. Not only that, but Olave was targeted 13 times in Week 12 (the second-most targets he's received in a game this season), turning them into nine catches for 70 yards.
Miami's defense has struggled all season long, ranking 30th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and dead last in opponent completion percentage.
With Alvin Kamara out for this game, Olave should be the No. 1 option across the board in the Saints offense on Sunday.
