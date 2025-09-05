Christian McCaffrey Injury Causes 49ers vs. Seahawks Odds to Shift Toward Seattle
Christian McCaffrey had a nightmare of a 2024. After losing Super Bowl 58 in overtime, McCaffrey would deal with a calf and Achellies injury that would keep him out of the first half of the 2024 season. Then, just a few games after returning, he suffered a knee-ending injury.
A year of rehab later, reports were coming out that the San Francisco 49ers' star running back was healthy and ready to go for the 2025 campaign. Fantasy players drafted him in the first round, bettors flocked to bet on the 49ers to return to the playoffs, and hopes were high for a bounce-back season for San Francisco.
Then, an hour before the 2025 season kicked off between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, it was announced that McCaffrey had been added to the 49ers' injury list with another calf injury.
The full severity of the injury has yet to be disclosed, and he may even still play in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, but the odds for this Sunday's NFC West duel quickly shifted.
The 49ers were 2.5-point favorites all week, but after the McCaffrey news was announced, the line at FanDuel Sportsbook has moved down a point to 49ers -1.5.
49ers vs. Seahawks Odds After McCaffrey Injury
Spread
- 49ers -1.5 (-110)
- Seahawks +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers -126
- Seahawks +108
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-104)
- UNDER 43.5 (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
