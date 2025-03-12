Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big 12 Tournament Second Round
Cincinnati hit the ground running in Kansas City, beating Oklahoma State in blowout fashion in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, winning 87-68.
The Bearcats advance to face Iowa State in the second round, last year’s winners in Kansas City. The Cyclones had a volatile closing stretch of the season but will look to find its form in the Big 12 Tournament, starting with another win against Cincinnati after winning by 11 in the lone regular season meeting.
Here’s our betting preview for the Big 12 Tournament showdown.
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cincinnati: +8.5 (-106)
- Iowa State: -8.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Cincinnati: +310
- Iowa State: -400
Total: 134.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Game Time: 12:30 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Cincinnati Record: 18-14
- Iowa State Record: 23-8
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Best Player Prop Bets
Cincinnati
Jizzle James UNDER 14.5 Points (-120)
James had 22 points in the first meeting against Iowa State, but I believe that the Cyclones relentless on-ball defense will force the ball out of his hands and make him more of a facilitator in this game.
After hitting five of his nine 3-point attempts in the first meeting, I don’t expect the 28% shooter in James to keep that level up in this one.
Iowa State
Joshua Jefferson OVER 0.5 3s Made (+134)
Jefferson isn’t a high volume three-point shooter by any means, but he is a threat.
He is shooting 39% in Big 12 play from distance on 33 attempts, over one attempt per game and will face a Cincinnati defense that runs drop coverage that allows the big man to pop out beyond the arc and hoist from the perimeter.
In the first meeting, he didn’t take a three-point shot, but at plus money I’ll bank on him to get a few shots up from the perimeter and to maintain his fine shooting.
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
The first meeting flew over the total of 139.5 with Iowa State winning 81-70, but I don’t expect that to follow in the rematch.
The Bearcats have been plagued by poor shooting all season, 263rd in the country at 32%, which has been even worse in Big 12 play, a dismal 30%. The team shot 40% from deep in the first meeting, though, against a potent Iowa State defense that has been elite along the perimeter all season.
The Cyclones dictated this game on the glass, posting a +20 rebound margin, which isn’t common for a fine rebounding team in the Bearcats, who would much prefer to play at a slower pace.
With regression from both sides from the perimeter in addition to a better rebounding effort from Cincinnati, I like the under in this matchup.
PICK: UNDER 134.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
