Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Two teams on opposite sides of the spectrum in the Big 12 are set to face off at Boone Pickens Stadium in Week 8 of this year’s college football season. No. 24 Cincinnati will hit the road to visit struggling Oklahoma State on Saturday as a massive 21.5-point road favorite.
The Bearcats are a perfect 3-0 in conference play and have only lost to No. 25 Nebraska this season. The Cowboys, on the other hand, are 0-3 in conference play and 1-5 overall this season. They had a tough time against Houston without their starting quarterback last week and could have a similar problem on Saturday.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cincinnati: -21.5 (-115)
- Oklahoma State: +21.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cincinnati: -2200
- Oklahoma State: +1100
Total: 57.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Cincinnati Record: 5-1
- Oklahoma State Record: 1-5
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati
Brendan Sorsby: Sorsby has been productive and taken care of the ball at a high level this season. Cincinnati’s quarterback has totaled 14 passing touchdowns with just one interception. He also leads the Bearcats in rushing touchdowns with five. Sorsby’s fingerprints are bound to be all over this game and he’ll likely affect its outcome through the air and on the ground.
Oklahoma State
Rodney Fields Jr.: The Cowboys don’t have a ton going for them on offense, but Fields is doing his best to make a difference. The Oklahoma State running back leads his team in rushing yards with 257 on 55 carries. He’s also the Cowboys’ second most productive pass catcher with 16 receptions for 188 yards and a score. Quarterback Zane Flores is questionable for Saturday, so Oklahoma State could have to lean on Fields in this matchup.
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
The best betting angle for this game appears to be banking on Cincinnati to cover, as the Bearcats have run the table since falling short in their season opener, while the Cowboys have been one of the nation’s worst teams against the spread in 2025.
Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread this season and covered in both of the games it’s played away from home. Oklahoma State is 1-5 against the spread overall and lost by 22 in Week 7 as a 14.5-point underdog after being forced to deploy backup quarterback Sam Jackson V in the place of Flores.
The Cowboys aren’t competitive with their preferred starter at quarterback and are worse off without him.
PICK: Cincinnati -21.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
