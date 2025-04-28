The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC Craig Ranch
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch is this week, and the field is hilariously top-heavy with Scottie Scheffler being the only golfer ranked in the top 19 in the world set to play. Sungjae Im, who is currently the No. 20-ranked golfer in the world, is the next best in the field.
With Scheffler the clear favorite in this week’s event, can he finally capture his first win of 2025? Let’s take a look at the odds and my best bets.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds
Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Jordan Spieth +2000
- Sungjae Im +2500
- Byeong Hun An +2500
- Si Woo Kim +3000
- Sam Burns +3000
- Taylor Pendrith +3000
- Ben Griffin +3500
- Will Zalatoris +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +4500
- Rasmus Hojgaard +4500
- Jacob Bridgeman +5500
- Tom Kim +5500
- Jake Knapp +6000
CJ Cup Byron Nelson how to watch
- Thursday: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse
- Date: Thursday, May 1–Sunday, May 4
- Where: TPC Craig Ranch
- Purse: $9.9 million ($1.782 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Taylor Pendrith
CJ Cup Byron Nelson notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world has finished in the top 25 of every event he has teed it up at in 2025 but is still seeking his first win of the year. Now, he’s going to have his best chance yet to win as he takes on one of the weakest fields he’ll face all season. Most of the other top golfers are taking the week off to prepare for the next two events, a signature event followed by the PGA Championship.
Taylor Pendrith: The 2024 champion was one of the best golfers in the world at the end of the 2024 calendar year and through the first two events of 2025, but has cooled off of late. He has finished inside the top 30 just once since the Genesis Invitational in February. Can he bounce back at a course where he feels extremely comfortable?
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson best bets
Si Woo Kim +3000 (via DraftKings)
Si Woo Kim is a perfect mix this week of recent form and course history. He’s coming off a great T8 finish at the RBC Heritage, and he’s had finishes of T2 at this event in 2023 and then posted a T13 finish here last season.
He also comes into this event as the third-best statistical golfer from tee-to-green in the field over the past three months. Despite that being the case, he's still listed at 30-1 to win this week. He’s worth a bet at that price tag.
Jake Knapp +6000 (via DraftKings)
Jake Knapp is streaky but if you bet on him at the right time, you could walk away a winner. After missed cuts in two of three starts, he helped lead his partner to a solo third at the Zurich Classic last week. Now he heads to TPC Craig Ranch, where he finished solo eighth last season.
His short game and driving have been fantastic so as long as he can dial in his irons, he’s going to be able to take advantage of the weak field this week.
Rico Hoey +8000 (via FanDuel)
Despite being listed at 80-1 to win, Rico Hoey enters this week second in the field in true strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months. He’s a fantastic ball striker who has struggled on the greens, but in a week like this with a weak field, I’d much rather bet on a great ball striker and hope he can sink a few putts over a good putter that you have to hope has a solid week with his irons.
Hoey was a popular bet amongst golf bettors the past few months, but I’ve largely stayed away from him until now. It's time to back the 29-year-old from the Philippines.
