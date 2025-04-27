SI

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Full Field: Scottie Scheffler Returning to TPC Craig Ranch

The tournament named for the legendary Texan is in a tough spot on the schedule but will have the world No. 1.

John Schwarb

Taylor Pendrith returns to defend his title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Taylor Pendrith returns to defend his title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Believe it or not, the season’s second major is just a couple weeks away.

The PGA Championship will begin May 15 with the signature-event Truist Championship (formerly Wells Fargo) immediately prior at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

The PGA Tour’s best will play both, meaning that this week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson was destined to draw a lesser field as players rest up before that stretch. But there is one big headliner: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler, a native Texan, is playing TPC Craig Ranch for the sixth time. He sat out last year’s event but is back as the only top-10 player in the field. Sungjae Im, the world No. 20, is the only other top-20 player competing.

Jordan Spieth, the 2022 runner-up, is also in the field and will be a popular follow around the Tom Weiskopf-designed course. Taylor Pendrith returns as the defending champion.

This event is one of two Tour stops in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial coming the week after the PGA, and has been named for the legendary Byron Nelson since 1968. 

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson full field

156 players 

Albertson, Anders

An, Byeong Hun

Andersen, Mason

Baddeley, Aaron

Blair, Zac

Bridgeman, Jacob

Brown, Blades +

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Chandler, Will

Choi, Seungbin @

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Coody, Pierceson +

Covello, Vince

Cummins, Quade

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Del Solar, Cristobal

Dickson, Taylor

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Fishburn, Patrick

Fox, Ryan

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Goodwin, Noah

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Higgs, Harry

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach +

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Sung

Kent, Noah +

Kim, Chan

Kim, Kris +

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Knowles, Philip

Kohles, Ben

Kuchar, Matt

Lamprecht, Christo

Lashley, Nate

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Manassero, Matteo

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Taylor

Morrison, Tommy +

Mouw, William

Mullinax, Trey

Norgaard, Niklas

Norlander, Henrik

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Onishi, Kaito

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Paul, Jeremy

Pendrith, Taylor

Perez, Victor

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reynolds, Gabe #

Riedel, Matthew

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Roy, Kevin

Rozner, Antoine

Ryder, Sam

Salinda, Isaiah

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Spieth, Jordan

Springer, Hayden

Stevens, Sam

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Thornberry, Braden

Tosti, Alejandro

Tway, Kevin

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Velo, Kevin

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Waring, Paul

Whaley, Vince

Widing, Tim

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Dylan

Xiong, Norman

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will

* - open qualifier
+ - sponsor exemption
# - section champion
@ - foreign



John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

