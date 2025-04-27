2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Full Field: Scottie Scheffler Returning to TPC Craig Ranch
The tournament named for the legendary Texan is in a tough spot on the schedule but will have the world No. 1.
Believe it or not, the season’s second major is just a couple weeks away.
The PGA Championship will begin May 15 with the signature-event Truist Championship (formerly Wells Fargo) immediately prior at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
The PGA Tour’s best will play both, meaning that this week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson was destined to draw a lesser field as players rest up before that stretch. But there is one big headliner: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler, a native Texan, is playing TPC Craig Ranch for the sixth time. He sat out last year’s event but is back as the only top-10 player in the field. Sungjae Im, the world No. 20, is the only other top-20 player competing.
Jordan Spieth, the 2022 runner-up, is also in the field and will be a popular follow around the Tom Weiskopf-designed course. Taylor Pendrith returns as the defending champion.
This event is one of two Tour stops in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial coming the week after the PGA, and has been named for the legendary Byron Nelson since 1968.
2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson full field
156 players
Albertson, Anders
An, Byeong Hun
Andersen, Mason
Baddeley, Aaron
Blair, Zac
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Blades +
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Chandler, Will
Choi, Seungbin @
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Coody, Pierceson +
Covello, Vince
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Del Solar, Cristobal
Dickson, Taylor
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Endycott, Harrison
Fishburn, Patrick
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach +
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Sung
Kent, Noah +
Kim, Chan
Kim, Kris +
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Lamprecht, Christo
Lashley, Nate
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Manassero, Matteo
Martin, Ben
Matthews, Brandon
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Morrison, Tommy +
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
Norgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Paul, Jeremy
Pendrith, Taylor
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Reynolds, Gabe #
Riedel, Matthew
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spieth, Jordan
Springer, Hayden
Stevens, Sam
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Tosti, Alejandro
Tway, Kevin
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Waring, Paul
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Dylan
Xiong, Norman
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will
* - open qualifier
+ - sponsor exemption
# - section champion
@ - foreign