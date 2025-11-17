C.J. Stroud Injury Uncertainty Leads to Texans Being Set as Underdogs in Odds vs. Bills
The Houston Texans are back to .500 in the 2025 season after back-to-back one-possession wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
The most impressive part? The Texans won both of those games without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is dealing with a concussion that he suffered in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos.
Stroud reportedly was still experiencing concussion symptoms last week, and his status for Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills is "uncertain", according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This is a major concern for the Texans, who play on Thursday Night Football in Week 12. That gives Stroud way less time to get ready for a crucial AFC matchup against a playoff-caliber team in Buffalo.
Oddsmakers seem to think that Stroud has a chance to play, as the Texans are only 3.5-point underdogs (at home) in this matchup. If Davis Mills gets his third start in a row, it's likely that the Texans will move to bigger dogs against a Buffalo team that beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.
DraftKings isn't buying Houston as a playoff team, which could be an ominous sign for Stroud's status, setting the Texans at +260 to make the playoffs.
This season, Stroud has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 scores and five picks in eight games. Houston opened as an 8.5-point favorite in Week 11 against Tennessee, but the line ended up moving all the way down to Houston -5.5 by kickoff on Sunday.
Based on that, there's a chance that this Texans vs. Bills spread could move multiple points -- even in Houston -- on Thursday if Stroud is out.
Mills has done a solid job filling in the last few weeks, completing 60.0 percent of his passes for 726 yards, three touchdowns and just one picks in four total appearances this season.
