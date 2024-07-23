CJ Stroud NFL MVP Odds Surging, Passes Josh Allen and Joe Burrow
According to DraftKings, Houston Texans CJ Stroud now owns the second-best odds for MVP (+850).
The sophomore signal-caller has jumped ahead of Joe Burrow (+900) and Josh Allen (+900) and trails only reigning Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes (+450).
Sentiment is running high for Stroud and the Texans. The most current data from BetMGM notes that Stroud also owns 13.2% of the ticket share, just barely behind Mahomes, who has 13.3%. Stroud is the second-highest liability for the sportsbook, behind only Caleb Williams (+8000).
The Texans took the NFL by storm last season, surprising everyone by winning the AFC and earning a playoff bid on the back of a strong rookie season from Stroud and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Stroud’s 4,108 passing yards ranked eighth in the NFL while leading all NFL passers with a mere 1% interception rate. Those 4,108 rookie yards are second only to Justin Herbert, and his 1% INT rate is second only to Dak Prescott’s rookie season. That performance deservedly earned him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Heading into his sophomore season, Stroud will have even more weapons at his disposal. Not only will he get a healthy Tank Dell back who only played in seven complete games last season, but the Texans made a big splash by trading for veteran Bills pass-catcher Stefon Diggs in the offseason.
Diggs joins a talented receiving group in Houston, including Nico Collins, Tank Dell, TE Dalton Schultz, Noah Brown and John Metchie III. The Texans also added veteran Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and recently signed Cam Akers to bolster their running back room. That should help open up the passing game even more for Stroud.
Stroud’s gain seems to be Josh Allen and Joe Burrow’s loss. Both veterans lost key weapons to Houston while slipping behind CJ Stroud in preseason MVP markets.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.