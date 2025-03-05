Clemson vs. Boston College Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
The Clemson Tigers are still alive for the regular season title in the ACC but they'll have to win their final two games and hope UNC can upset Duke in the season finale.
All they can do is take things one game at a time which means their focus is on getting past Boston College on Wednesday night. The Eagles are 4-14 in ACC play, so they have a tough test ahead of them against the No. 11 ranked team in the country.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.
Clemson vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Clemson -13.5 (-105)
- Boston College +13.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Clemson -1050
- Boston College +660
Total
- 137.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clemson vs. Boston College How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Conte Forum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Clemson Record: 24-5 (16-2 Conference)
- Boston College Record: 12-17 (4-14 Conference)
Clemson vs. Boston College Key Players to Watch
Clemson
Ian Schieffelin: Ian Schieffelin has been on fire for the Tigers lately, recording a combined 45 points and 22 rebounds in their last two games. If he keeps playing at this level, Clemson is going to be a tough out for any team in the NCAA Tournament.
Boston College
Donald Hand Jr.: The Eagles' guard has been one of their bright spots this season. He leads the team in both points (16.3) and rebounds (6.2) per game while also committing just 1.4 turnovers per game.
Clemson vs. Boston College Prediction and Pick
Boston College doesn't have enough to offer to hang with Clemson on Wednesday night. The Tigers enter the game ranking 47th in effective field goal percentage at 54.5% while Boston College ranks 272nd in 49.0%. That numbers has fallen to 46.1% over their last three games.
Things look just as bad on the defensive side of the court as Clemson outranks the Eagles 43rd to 254th.
The team that's going to beat Clemson this month is going to be the one that can grab plenty of offensive rebounds as the Tigers rank just 224th in defensive rebounding. Unfortunately for the Eagles, they can't do that either, coming in at 204th in overall rebounding and 214th in offensive rebounding.
Clemson has the advantage both in skill and stylistic matchup in this one. I'll lay the points with the Tigers.
Pick: Clemson -13.5 (-105) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!