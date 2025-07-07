Clippers' 2026 NBA Finals Odds After Adding John Collins, Losing Norman Powell in 3-Team Trade
A major three-team trade reportedly went down in the NBA on Monday, as the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Utah Jazz shook up their rosters after a week of free agency.
Here are the trade details, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
- Miami gets: Norman Powell
- Los Angeles gets: John Collins
- Utah gets: Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love, 2027 second-round pick
The move is an interesting one for the Clippers, as Powell was nearly an All-Star in the Western Conference and a big piece of the team's success without Kawhi Leonard early in the 2024-25 season.
However, the sharpshooter is entering the final season of his deal, and it appears that the Clippers viewed Collins (also in the final season of his contract) as a better fit for the team in the 2025-26 campaign.
Los Angeles saw a slight increase in its odds to win the title at DraftKings, now standing at +3000 to win it all in the 2025-26 season. Still, the Clippers are well behind teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets in the Western Conference based on the latest odds.
L.A. has the seventh-best odds to win the West (+1800) after makiing the swap to add Collins.
During the 2024-25 season, Collins appeared in 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3. He was limited to just 40 games since Utah was tanking and resting most of its veteran players.
Powell, on the other hand, averaged 21.8 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from 3. The Clippers may view Collins as a better fit for the roster when Leonard and James Harden are both healthy, as Powell's production dipped later in the season once Leonard was playing on a nightly basis.
Los Angeles is looking to build on a 2024-25 season where it earned the No. 5 seed in the West. The Clippers had much worse odds to win the title entering last season, so it's possible they could surprise some teams after making this move for Collins.
