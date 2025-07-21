Clippers' 2026 NBA Finals Odds After Reported Chris Paul Reunion
The Los Angeles Clippers just keep on loading up for the 2025-26 season.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Clippers and veteran guard Chris Paul have agreed to a contract, bringing Paul back to the franchise where he had some of his most successful seasons of his career.
As of Monday morning, the Clippers are +2800 to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook, good for the 10th-best odds in the NBA. However, in a loaded Western Conference, the Clippers still have the seventh-best title odds of Western Conference teams behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.
Paul, who spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs, gives the Clippers some depth behind James Harden at the point guard spot. Los Angeles has been active this offseason, as it signed veteran center Brook Lopez and orchestrated a trade for John Collins (sending out Norman Powell) before adding Paul and Bradley Beal in signings over the last week.
While Beal is clearly the higher-profile signing of the two -- and the replacement for Powell -- the Clippers could end up relying on both him and Paul if any of their stars miss time. It's worth noting that Kawhi Leonard has struggled to stay healthy for a full season for most of his Clippers tenure.
Last season, Paul led the Spurs in assists per game (7.4) and played in all 82 games for just the second time in his career.
It is expected that the 2025-26 season will be Paul's final in the NBA, and it would be a storybook ending if he won a title in Los Angeles.
Based on their +2800 odds, the Clippers have an implied probability of 3.45 percent to win the title in the 2025-26 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.