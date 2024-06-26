Clippers NBA Championship Odds Take Hit Amidst Paul George Trade Rumors
Could Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George be on the move this offseason?
The latest odds to win the NBA Finals are signaling that he could be. The Clippers opened at +3000 to win the NBA Finals this offseason, but that number has dropped to +3500 at DraftKings Sportsbook with rumors that George could opt into the final season of his contract and look to force a trade.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Golden State Warriors are interested in George in an opt-in and trade.
Now that the New York Knicks have acquired Mikal Bridges, it leaves Golden State and the Philadelphia 76ers as two likely landing spots for George this offseason. It was recently reported by Shams Charania that Philly's interest in George has waned in recent days.
The Clippers have Kawhi Leonard under contract, but George and James Harden both could become free agents this offseason.
That would make things tough on the Clippers, who didn't even make it past the first round of the playoffs without Leonard in the 2023-24 season.
While there still is a long way to go, and a path where Los Angeles could negotiate a new deal with George, the Clippers are looking like a team that could slip in the futures market in the coming weeks.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
- New York Knicks: +1000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +1000
- Dallas Mavericks: +1100
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1300
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.