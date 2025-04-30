Clippers NBA Finals Odds Falling, Knicks' Odds Stay Stagnant After Game 5 Losses
The path to the second round is much harder for the Los Angeles Clippers than it was 24 hours ago, as they lost in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, putting their backs against the wall ahead of Thursday’s Game 6.
After controlling the first four games of the series – even though they lost two of them – the Clippers were outclassed on Tuesday behind a dominant performance by the Nuggets on the offensive end.
As a result, Los Angeles’ odds to win the Finals have taken a massive hit.
Elsewhere in the NBA on Tuesday, the New York Knicks dropped Game 5 of the first round at home for the second straight season, sending their series back to Detroit for Game 6. New York has not played great in this series, trailing the Pistons for long stretches in just about every game.
Plus, the Knicks dealt with injuries to both Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Josh Hart in the closing minutes of Game 5. Does that impact where they stand in the latest Finals odds?
Latest Odds to Win NBA Championship
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +150
- Boston Celtics: +195
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +500
- Golden State Warriors: +1600
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +2500
- Denver Nuggets: +4000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +4000
- New York Knicks: +4500
- Los Angeles Lakers: +5000
- Indiana Pacers: +6500
- Houston Rockets: +20000
- Detroit Pistons: +50000
Clippers NBA Finals Odds Tank After Loss to Nuggets in Game 5
After moving to +2500 to win the title after Game 4, the Clippers’ odds have fallen all the way back to +4000, tied with Denver in the market.
Los Angeles has to win two games in a row to make the second round, although it is favored at home in Game 6 on Thursday.
The Clippers have been an elite defensive team all season long, but they took a step back on Tuesday night, allowing 131 points in a 16-point loss.
I wouldn’t count the Clippers out yet, as one could argue that they should have entered Game 5 with at least a 3-1 lead in this series, but ultimately “almost” doesn’t count. Poor late-game execution in Game 1 has come back to haunt the Clippers, as they’ve fallen behind for the first time in this series.
Since L.A. would need seven games to win this series – and has to play OKC in the second round if it does – I’m not sold on the Clippers at this current price ahead of Game 6.
Knicks NBA Finals Odds Unchanged After Game 5 Loss to Pistons
Should bettors be concerned about the Knicks entering Game 6?
Brunson aggravated his right ankle once again in Game 5, and if he’s banged up at all, the Knicks could be in trouble in this series. In fact, oddsmakers have set New York as an underdog for Thursday’s Game 6.
While New York’s odds remain steady at +4500 to win the title, the Knicks did not do themselves any favors with Tuesday’s loss. Now, the Knicks have to play at least one (potentially two) more game to advance to face the Boston Celtics in the second round.
Boston, which advanced to the second round with a win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, will now have a rest advantage against a thin Knicks team. After losing four games to the C’s in the regular season, New York is looking like nothing but a longshot contender at this point in the playoffs.
