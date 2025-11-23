Clippers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 23
James Harden turned back the clock on Saturday, dropping 55 points in a win over the Charlotte Hornets, and he'll get some much-needed help back in the lineup on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is expected to make his return to action in this matchup, a major boost for a Clippers team that is off to a slow start, going 5-11 through 16 games this season.
Oddsmakers have set the Clips as a sizable underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Cavs are down Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, Lonzo Ball and Sam Merrill in this matchup.
At 11-6, Cleveland is in the mix for a top spot in the Eastern Conference, but it hasn't gotten off to nearly as fast of a start as it did last season.
Can the Cavs cover as home favorites against a veteran Clippers team that hasn’t found a rhythm yet this season? Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this interconference clash.
Clippers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers +8.5 (-110)
- Cavs -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +310
- Cavs: -395
Total
- 228.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clippers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Clippers record: 5-11
- Cavs record: 11-6
Clippers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Cavs Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – out
- Max Strus – out
- Sam Merrill – out
- Lonzo Ball – out
- Craig Porter Jr. – out
Clippers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-111)
This season, the Clippers are just 21st in the NBA in rebounding percentage, and that should set up well for Cavs star Evan Mobley.
The former lottery pick is going to be asked to play a ton of center with Jarrett Allen sidelined on Sunday, and he’s averaging 9.7 boards per game in the last 10 games he’s played without Allen in the lineup.
In his last game with Allen out, Mobley grabbed 12 rebounds (on Friday) in a win over the Indiana Pacers. This season, Mobley is averaging 8.8 boards per game, but I think he takes a step forward against this Clippers team that has struggled on the glass in the 2025-26 campaign.
Clippers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Clippers may be undervalued in Leonard’s return:
The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off a road win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday (behind 55 points from James Harden), and they’re expected to get Kawhi Leonard (ankle) back in the lineup for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs are down four rotation players in Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, Sam Merrill and Lonzo Ball in this matchup, yet they are still favored by 9.5 points.
While Cleveland has been much better than the Clips this season, I think this is a few too many points with Leonard making his return. Los Angeles is already 3-2 against the spread as a road underdog (posting an average scoring margin of-6.2 in those games), and the Cavs have struggled when favored at home (2-7 against the spread) this season.
Cleveland has a much better net rating (+4.1) than the Clippers (-4.9), but the Cavs are still just 12th in the NBA in that category. They haven’t been great against the number, and down four rotation players I think they’re a little overvalued on Sunday.
Pick: Clippers +8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
