Clippers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 28
Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers picked up a huge win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, keeping them in the mix for a top-six seed in the Western Conference this season.
On Friday, the Clippers are aiming to build on an 8-2 stretch as road favorites against the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn’s season is in the tank, but it has covered the spread at a high rate (39-33-1) in the 2024-25 season.
With the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves chasing the Clippers in the standings, they need to take care of business in this game. But, can bettors trust them to cover?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup on Friday night.
Clippers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers -11 (-110)
- Nets +11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -550
- Nets: +400
Total
- 216 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal
- Clippers record: 41-31
- Nets record: 23-50
Clippers vs. Nets Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Seth Lundy – out
- Jordan Miller – out
Nets Injury Report
- Reece Beekman – out
- Noah Clowney – probable
- Tyson Etienne – out
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Trendon Watford – questionable
- Ziaire Williams – questionable
Clippers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop bets were written before odds were released and are suggestions based on previous player performance.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 3-Pointers Made
After a few down games shooting the ball after dealing with a hamstring injury, Norman Powell showed signs of turning the corner in his last game against the Knicks.
The veteran guard knocked down 4-of-5 shots from deep, pushing his 3-point percentage to 42.4% on the season. As long as the usage is there for Powell, he’s a great bet in this market against a Nets team that is 16th in opponent 3-point percentage this season.
Clippers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
The Clippers have struggled against the spread on the road this season (15-21), but they have a huge advantage on Friday against a tanking Nets team.
Brooklyn has a -7.1 net rating over its last 10 games, and it's just 13-14 against the spread as a home underdog this season.
The Clippers are playing their best basketball of the season, and one has to wonder if they can make a deep playoff run as long as Kawhi says healthy. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder have a better net rating than the Clippers (who are at +12.9) during their last 10 games.
This is a no-brainer bet to trust Los Angeles to stay in the hunt for the No. 6 spot out West.
Pick: Clippers -11 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.