Clippers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 6
The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses on Thursday night when they hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns.
This is the only game in the NBA on Thursday, so all basketball fans will be focused on NBA TV for this Western Conference battle.
The Suns are expected to take a step back this season, and they’re just 3-5 through eight games after losing to Golden State on Tuesday night. Still, the team did have an impressive win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday behind a strong showing from Devin Booker.
Oddsmakers have set the Suns as favorites in this game, as the Clippers have ruled out James Harden and Kawhi Leonard for this matchup. Phoenix will be without wing Dillon Brooks on Thursday as well.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s standalone matchup in the NBA.
Clippers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers +2.5 (-108)
- Suns -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +120
- Suns: -142
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 6
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Clippers record: 3-4
- Suns record: 3-5
Clippers vs. Suns Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- James Harden – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- Kobe Sanders – out
- Jordan Miller – out
Suns Injury Report
- Dillon Brooks – out
- Jalen Green – probable
Clippers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-106)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Booker could be in line for a big game on Thursday night:
This season, Devin Booker is averaging 31.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 51.6 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.
With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal no longer in Phoenix, a ton of the scoring load has fallen on Booker – especially with Jalen Green missing the start to the season.
Booker is averaging 19.9 shots per game, and he’s taken over 20 shots in four of his last five matchups. He’s scored at least 29 points in six of his eight games and finished with 28 points in one of the games where he missed this line.
The Clippers have actually been pretty shaky on defense to open the season, ranking 26th in the league in defensive rating, 16th in opponent field goal percentage and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.
I’m expecting Booker to still have a major workload on Thursday even with Green listed as probable for this matchup. I’ll gladly take him to push 30 or more points for the seventh time in nine games.
Clippers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
I also made a pick for this game in my NBA Best Bets column, and I think Phoenix is worth a look at home with the Clippers down their two best players on Thursday:
I was originally prepared to stay away from a side in this game, but the Clippers ruling out both Harden and Leonard has flipped my thinking.
Los Angeles is off to a slow start this season, going 3-4 through seven games, and it has yet to win on the road (0-2). Meanwhile, the Suns are a much better team at home (3-1) than they’ve been on the road this season.
Here’s a look at some of Phoenix’s advanced numbers at home vs. on the road:
Net Rating
- Home: +8.5 (8th in the NBA)
- Away: -15.7 (29th in the NBA)
Offensive Rating
- Home: 116.7 (16th in the NBA)
- Away: 109.1 (22nd in the NBA)
Defensive Rating
- Home: 108.3 (7th in the NBA)
- Away: 124.8 (29th in the NBA)
Effective Field Goal Percentage
- Home: 58.7% (5th in the NBA)
- Away: 51.3% (25th in the NBA)
Average Scoring Margin
- Home: +9.3 (8th in the NBA)
- Away: -16.0 (29th in the NBA)
It’s pretty clear that the Suns are a totally different team at home, as they’ve easily been one of the worst road teams in the league. Phoenix’s offensive rating goes up nearly seven points per 100 possessions at home while the team has posted a top-10 scoring margin.
Meanwhile, the Clippers are the worst team in the NBA in net rating on the road (-21.1), and now they’re down their two best offensive weapons against a Suns team that is expected to get Green back in the lineup.
I think that’s a massive lift for Phoenix, and it’s also worth noting that the Clippers are a dreadful 1-6 against the spread in their seven games this season. The Suns, on the other hand, are a perfect 4-0 against the number at home.
I’ll gladly take the Suns to win outright with Los Angeles trotting out a makeshift roster on Thursday.
Pick: Suns Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
