Colgate vs. American Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Patriot League Semifinal
Sunday afternoon will feature a Patriot League Championship semifinal between American University and Colgate.
American University is the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament while Colgate is the No. 3 seed. The Eagles come into the game having already beat Raiders twice this season, both on January 25 and March 1.
Will the third time be the charm for Colgate? Let's dive into it.
Colgate vs. American Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Colgate +2.5 (-110)
- American -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colgate +118
- American -145
Total
- OVER 135.5 (-105)
- UNDER 135.5 (-115)
Colgate vs. American How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bender Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fubo
- Colgate Record: 14-18 (10-8 Conference)
- American University Record: 20-12 (13-5 Conference)
Colgate vs. American Key Players to Watch
Colgate
Jeff Woodward: Colgate's forward has been their main offensive weapon this season. He's averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. American was able to shut him down in the regular season finale so he'll have to have a much better game today if the Raiders want to advance to the final.
American
Matt Rogers: Matt Rogers had a big game against Colgate in their regular season finale, putting up 20 points and five rebounds. He's been fantastic from beyond the arc this season, shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. He's going to be the biggest difference maker on the court today.
Colgate vs. American Prediction and Pick
I'm surprised American University is only a 2.5-point favorite despite being the clear better team the two time these two squads met. One of the biggest factors in the outcome of this game will be the three-point shooting of the Eagles. 45.1% of the shots American takes is from beyond the arc, which is the 57th highest rate in the country. Now, they get to face a Colgate team that has zero ability to defend the perimeter. The Raiders allow teams to shoot 37.3% from beyond the arc, which ranks 344th in the country.
Sometimes, it's best not to overthink these bets. American has already beat Colgate twice and I don't see any reason why they can't do it a third time.
Pick: American -2.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
