College Football Heisman Trophy Odds Ahead of Week 0 (Dillon Gabriel, Carson Beck Favored)
With a new college football season here, it’s time to prepare ourselves for the always present question of the Heisman Trophy race.
The betting market has condensed around Dillon Gabriel, Oregon’s new quarterback by way of Oklahoma, as the favorite to win the award. He has leaped the likes of Carson Beck during the preseason as the Ducks will look to remain one of the best offenses in the country under the left handed signal caller.
While Gabriel and Beck are the only players inside of +1000, there are plenty of contenders for the award with a re-shaped college football landscape this season. There are 10 players that have odds of +2000 or shorter as oddsmakers take a timid stance ahead of the season, waiting to see how several new quarterbacks and teams in new conferences adapt.
Of the 10 players that are inside of +2000, four are either transfer quarterbacks or first time starters.
Here’s the odds for the Heisman Trophy ahead of a new season.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +700
- Carson Beck, Georgia: +750
- Quinn Ewers, Texas: +1000
- Will Howard, Ohio State: +1400
- Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee: +1400
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +1400
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +1400
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU: +1800
- Connor Weigman, Texas A&M: +2000
- Cameron Ward, Miami: +2000
- Riley Leonard, Notre Dame: +2200
- Avery Johnson, Kansas State: +2500
- Brady Cook, Missouri: +3000
- D.J. Uiagalelei, Florida State: +3100
- Drew Allar, Penn State: +3100
- Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma: +3100
- Jalon Daniels, Kansas: +3100
- Cam Rising, Utah: +3100
- Noah Fifita, Arizona: +4000
- KJ Jefferson, UCF: +4000
- Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: +4000
- Miller Moss, USC: +4000
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson: +5000
- Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech: +6000
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: +6000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Gabriel, Beck Headline Heisman Trophy Odds
Gabriel and Beck are the clear top choices to hoist the Heisman Trophy at the end of the season, but plenty of other quarterbacks stand out in the conversation.
Quinn Ewers and Will Howard are veterans that are going to be leaders of National Championship contending teams in Texas and Ohio State, respectively, which will surely give them an avenue to enter the conversation.
However, will statistical output be more meaningful? Of the next crop of players, Tennessee’s new quarterback Nico Iamaleava appears as a contender, the signal caller of the up-tempo and potent Vols offense. Can he capture the eyes of voters?
The same can be said for veteran Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who had a strong 2023 with the Rebels, who now want to contend at the College Football Playoff level. Is the new CFP format that allows more teams to contend for postseason berths going to open the door for Dart to get into the mix?
Further down the board, transfer quarterbacks like Cam Ward of Miami and KJ Jefferson of UCF give optimism as longshot bets due to a new roster and possibilities, but will the teams be able to match success with big offensive showings each week in order to warrant the consideration of the voters at the end of the season?
There are plenty of storylines heading into the first season of a new era of college football, and the Heisman Trophy is sure to be impacted by how the top of the sport is shaped at the top.
We’ll be here eager to track the betting markets and who will emerge.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.