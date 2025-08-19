College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Week 0 (Bet Stanford to Upset Hawai'i)
College football is back!
As is tradition, football fans get treated to a perfect appetizer this weekend before we're hit in the face with a loaded slate of Week 1 games. There are just five games set to take place this Saturday, but one of them is going to be a must-watch showdown.
The No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones will take on the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. After that, there are four more games set to take place, highlighted by an interesting showdown between Stanford and Hawai'i.
If you're looking for picks for this week's action and you don't care about the point spread, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my straight-up picks for all five games in Week 0.
College Football Picks Against the Spread of Every Top 25 Game
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Kansas State may seem like the side to back at first glance, but weird things happen in the opening week of games, especially those that take place overseas. Iowa State's newfound commitment to their run game should bode well for them in Week 0. I expect Kansas State to lean more towards the passing game than they have in years past with Matt Wells taking over play-calling, but that could wind up hurting them with the amount of talent returning in the secondary for Iowa State, including Jontez Williams. I'll back Iowa State to pull off the upset.
Pick: Iowa State +132
Idaho State vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
This game is only for the spread and total bettors. UNLV is the better team in every facet of the game and will have no issue winning it outright. Whether or not they cover the spread is the only question.
Pick: UNLV -4000
Fresno State vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
You could convince me Fresno State will cover the spread in this game, but with Jalon Daniels back at quarterback for the Jawhawks, Kansas will find a way to win.
Pick: Kansas -490
Sam Houston State vs. Western Kentucky Prediction and Pick
I'm fascinated to watch how good Maverick McIvor is for Western Kentucky. The quarterback threw for over 3,800 yards and 30 touchdowns for Abilene Christian last season, and if he can bring that level of play to Western Kentucky, he's going to be a fun player to watch. I think he and the Hilltoppers get their season started on the right foot.
Pick: Western Kentucky -385
Stanford vs. Hawai'i Prediction and Pick
A lot of people are low on Stanford because of how last season went and then the offseason controversy that followed it. Personally, I think they'll surprise some people under interim head coach, Frank Reich. Their secondary will need to step up, but I'll take them to pull off the upset against Hawai'i in the Week 0 finale.
Pick: Stanford +114
