College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 10 (Vanderbilt Will Upset Texas)
We are quickly approaching the final stretch of the 2025 college football regular season, which means every game from here on out is a pivotal one for every team that is aiming for a bowl game berth or even a spot in the college football playoff.
As I do in every week, I'm going to break down my pick to win every game that involves a team currently ranked in the top 25 in the country. Point spreads don't matter in this article; all that I care about is which team wins.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
College Football Week 10 Picks for Every Top 25 Game
No. 25 Memphis vs. Rice Prediction and Pick
Pick: Memphis -610
No. 10 Miami vs. SMU Prediction and Pick
Pick: Miami -480
Penn State vs. No. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State -1800
No. 9 Vanderbilt vs. No. 20 Texas Prediction and Pick
Vanderbilt still isn't getting the respect it deserves. This Commodores team ranks 11th in the country in net success rate at +9.8%, which is well above Texas which comes in at 79th in that state at just +0.7%. It's time for us as bettors to recognize this Longhorns team simply didn't turn out as advertised and we should be betting on their games with that thought in mind.
Pick: Vanderbilt +112
West Virginia vs. No. 22 Houston Prediction and Pick
Pick: Houston -520
No. 16 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Louisville -430
No. 12 Notre Dame vs. Boston College Prediction and Pick
Pick: Notre Dame -8000
No. 5 Georgia vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia -295
No. 2 Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
Pick: Indiana -3500
No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas Tech -275
No. 15 Virginia vs. California Prediction and Pick
Pick: California +150
South Carolina vs. No. 7 Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss -520
Purdue vs. No. 21 Michigan Prediction and Pick
Pick: Michigan -2000
No. 23 USC vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
Pick: USC -225
No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. NC State Prediction and Pick
The regression is going to come soon for Georgia Tech. Apologies to fans of the Yellow Jackets, but their underlying metrics simply don't add up. For example, Georgia Tech comes into this week ranking 65th in adjusted EPA per play and 49th in Net Success Rate. NC State ranks 51st and 25th in those two respective metrics. The key to beating Georgia Tech is stopping the run, and NC State has done a solid job of doing that this season, allowing 4.4 yards per carry and ranking 10th in opponent rush success rate. Not only do the Wolfpack have overall better metrics, but NC State also has a stylistic advantage based on its run defense.
I'll take NC State to pull off the upset in this ACC matchup.
Pick: NC State +162
No. 18 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Tennessee Prediction and Pick
This is a game between one of the best defenses in the country and one of the worst, yet it's the team with the better defense that's getting three points. Oklahoma enters this week ranking first in adjusted opponent EPA per play and second in opponent yards per play, allowing just 4.05 yards per snap. Meanwhile, the Tennessee defense ranks 125th in adjusted opponent EPA per play and 75th in opponent yards per play, allowing 5.78 yards per snap. I'll bet on Oklahoma bouncing back with an upset win against the Vols.
Pick: Oklahoma +126
No. 17 Cincinnati vs. No. 24 Utah Prediction and Pick
Pick: Utah -320
