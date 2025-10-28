SI

College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 10 (Vanderbilt Will Upset Texas)

Iain MacMillan

Bet on Vanderbilt to upset Texas in college football Week 10 action.
We are quickly approaching the final stretch of the 2025 college football regular season, which means every game from here on out is a pivotal one for every team that is aiming for a bowl game berth or even a spot in the college football playoff.

As I do in every week, I'm going to break down my pick to win every game that involves a team currently ranked in the top 25 in the country. Point spreads don't matter in this article; all that I care about is which team wins.

College Football Week 10 Picks for Every Top 25 Game

No. 25 Memphis vs. Rice Prediction and Pick

Pick: Memphis -610

No. 10 Miami vs. SMU Prediction and Pick

Pick: Miami -480

Penn State vs. No. Ohio State Prediction and Pick

Pick: Ohio State -1800

No. 9 Vanderbilt vs. No. 20 Texas Prediction and Pick

Vanderbilt still isn't getting the respect it deserves. This Commodores team ranks 11th in the country in net success rate at +9.8%, which is well above Texas which comes in at 79th in that state at just +0.7%. It's time for us as bettors to recognize this Longhorns team simply didn't turn out as advertised and we should be betting on their games with that thought in mind.

Pick: Vanderbilt +112

West Virginia vs. No. 22 Houston Prediction and Pick

Pick: Houston -520

No. 16 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick

Pick: Louisville -430

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. Boston College Prediction and Pick

Pick: Notre Dame -8000

No. 5 Georgia vs. Florida Prediction and Pick

Pick: Georgia -295

No. 2 Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick

Pick: Indiana -3500

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick

Pick: Texas Tech -275

No. 15 Virginia vs. California Prediction and Pick

Pick: California +150

South Carolina vs. No. 7 Ole Miss Prediction and Pick

Pick: Ole Miss -520

Purdue vs. No. 21 Michigan Prediction and Pick

Pick: Michigan -2000

No. 23 USC vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick

Pick: USC -225

No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. NC State Prediction and Pick

The regression is going to come soon for Georgia Tech. Apologies to fans of the Yellow Jackets, but their underlying metrics simply don't add up. For example, Georgia Tech comes into this week ranking 65th in adjusted EPA per play and 49th in Net Success Rate. NC State ranks 51st and 25th in those two respective metrics. The key to beating Georgia Tech is stopping the run, and NC State has done a solid job of doing that this season, allowing 4.4 yards per carry and ranking 10th in opponent rush success rate. Not only do the Wolfpack have overall better metrics, but NC State also has a stylistic advantage based on its run defense.

I'll take NC State to pull off the upset in this ACC matchup.

Pick: NC State +162

No. 18 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Tennessee Prediction and Pick

This is a game between one of the best defenses in the country and one of the worst, yet it's the team with the better defense that's getting three points. Oklahoma enters this week ranking first in adjusted opponent EPA per play and second in opponent yards per play, allowing just 4.05 yards per snap. Meanwhile, the Tennessee defense ranks 125th in adjusted opponent EPA per play and 75th in opponent yards per play, allowing 5.78 yards per snap. I'll bet on Oklahoma bouncing back with an upset win against the Vols.

Pick: Oklahoma +126

No. 17 Cincinnati vs. No. 24 Utah Prediction and Pick

Pick: Utah -320

Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

