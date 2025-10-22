College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 9 (Oklahoma Will Beat Ole Miss in SEC Duel)
We're officially past the halfway point of the 2025 college football season, which means it's time for teams with playoff hopes to make a final push through the end of the season.
As I do every week, I'm going to give you my pick to win every game that involves a team that's currently ranked in the top 25 AP Poll. Point spreads don't matter here; all I care about is picking winners. Let's dive into my predictions.
College Football Week 9 Picks for Every Top 25 Game
No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oklahoma -218
Ole Miss runs the ball on 55.03% of their offensive plays, but it's going to be in trouble if it continues that strategy against an Oklahoma defense that has allowed 2.3 yards per carry this season, the second-best mark in college football.
Syracuse vs. No. 7 Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia Tech -900
UCLA vs. No. 2 Indiana Prediction and Pick
Pick: Indiana -3200
No. 16 Virginia vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick
Pick: Virginia -395
No. 18 South Florida vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
Pick: Memphis +170
Don't give up on Memphis just because the Tigers lost to UAB last week. Memphis still ranks 15th in the country in adjusted EPA per play, well above South Florida, which comes in at 34th. Bad games happen, and last week's Tigers game was a bad one. They'll bounce back with an upset win in Week 9.
No. 11 BYU vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
Pick: BYU +124
Iowa State does not deserve the respect it gets in the betting market, ranking just 64th in the country in adjusted EPA per play with a Net Yards per Play of a measly +0.37. BYU is a run-first team, which is bad news for an Iowa State defense that has allowed 4.5 yards per carry this season, the 83rd-ranked mark in the country.
No. 4 Alabama vs. South Carolina Predction and Pick
Pick: Alabama -485
No. 15 Missouri vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
Pick: Vanderbilt -135
No. 23 Illinois vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
Pick: Washington -192
Baylor vs. No. 21 Cincinnati Prediction and Pick
Pick: Baylor +164
Oklahoma State vs. No. 14 Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas Tech (Odds Not Available)
No. 22 Texas vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas -270
Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Oregon Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon (Odds Not Available)
Stanford vs. No. 9 Miami Prediction and Pick
Pick: Miami (Odds Not Available)
No. 25 Michigan vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Michigan -675
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 20 LSU Prediction and Pick
Pick: LSU +120
This is the ultimate "sell high" spot on Texas A&M and "buy low" spot on LSU. Despite a couple of tough losses this season, LSU still ranks fairly high in some advanced metrics, including 39th in adjusted EPA per play. I also expect LSU to find some level of success throwing the football in this one. The Aggies rank 39th in the country in opponent EPA per dropback. Let's not forget about the home-field advantage that LSU has, which has been proven in their 6-0 ATS run at home against the Aggies. That's enough for me to take the points with LSU in this one.
Boston College vs. No. 19 Louisville Prediction and Pick
Pick: Louisville -3200
No. 17 Tennessee vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tennessee -345
Houston vs. No. 24 Arizona State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arizona State -305
