College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 2 (Can Tennessee Upset Georgia?)
We're now three weeks into the 2025 college football season, and things are slowly starting to take shape. We've already had a few big upsets, including USF taking down Florida last week, which has made the Bulls an early candidate for the Cinderella team of the season.
It's time to move on to Week 3, and in this article, I'm going to give you my pick for every game involving a Top 25-ranked team. We're putting point spreads aside for now and are concerned with winners only.
Let's dive into them.
College Football Week 3 Picks for Every Top 25 Game
Wisconsin vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Alabama -2300
Central Michigan vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Pick: Michigan -8000
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Clemson -162
Oregon vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon -7000
South Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
Pick: Auburn -3500
Georgia vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tennessee +146
We know next to nothing about the Georgia Bulldogs at this point of the season. They've had two warm up games against Austin Peay, which they won by just 22 points, and Marshall. Now, they enter a gauntlet that includes games against Tennessee and Alabama. The Volunteers rushing attack, led by Star Thomas, is dangerous, and if they can get their ground game going, the Bulldogs could find themselves in trouble.
Oregon State vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas Tech -2800
Iowa State vs. Arkansas State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Iowa State -1800
Louisiana vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
Pick: Missouri -7000
UTEP vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas (Odds Not Available)
USF vs. Miami Prediction and Pick
Pick: Miami -780
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
Pick: South Carolina -192
Western Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
Pick: Illinois -7000
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss -260
Florida vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
Pick: LSU -280
LSU might be a legitimate National Championship contender at this point. Despite having a much tougher schedule than most teams through the first two weeks, the Tigers’ defense ranks 12th in the nation in opponent yards per play, giving up just 3.6 yards per snap. Last week’s loss for Florida against USF wasn’t just a blip on the radar; the Gators are going to lose by margin against this LSU squad.
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas A&M +205
I think C.J. Carr is going to be a great quarterback in the future, but he has not been given any favors to start his college football career. He now has to face a Texas A&M secondary that I think is one of the best in the nation. Relying on their running game won’t be enough for the Fighting Irish to win and this game could be ripe for an upset.
