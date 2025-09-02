College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 2 (Iowa Will Upset Iowa State in Cy-Hawk Game)
The first full week of the 2025 college football season is officially in the books. Upsets, big games, impressive performances, Week 1 had it all.
It's time to move on to Week 2, and as always, I'm going to give you my pick for every game involving a top-25-ranked team this week. We're putting the point spreads aside; this article is just about picking winners, nothing more, nothing less.
Let's dive into them.
College Football Week 2 Picks for Every Top 25 Game
Eastern Washington vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Boise State (Odds Not Available)
San Jose State vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas (Odds Not Available)
Florida International vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Penn State (Odds Not Available)
Illinois vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Pick: Illinois -145
Duke has a tough test ahead of them when it comes to stopping the Illinois backfield that features Aidan Laughery, Kaden Feagin, and Ca'Lil Valentine. While I have faith the Blue Devils will put up points, they didn't do enough to improve on their defense from last year to stop this Illinois rushing attack. Duke allowed 4.0 yards per carry in 2024.
Baylor vs. SMU Prediction and Pick
Pick: Baylor +112
I think this line is a bit of an overreaction to Baylor's Week 1 loss to an underrated Auburn team. The Bears still put up 483 yards in that game, but their third-down conversion rate cost them in the end. I have faith in the Bears bouncing back in Week 2, upsetting the SMU Mustangs.
Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
Pick: Indiana (Odds Not Available)
Iowa vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Iowa +122
I'm not letting a big win against an FCS team convince me that Iowa State is as good as the betting market says they are. The Cyclones were largely outplayed in Week 1 against Kansas State and were lucky to leave Ireland with a win. A disciplined team like the Hawkeyes won't let them off the hook that easily.
Kent State vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas Tech (Odds Not Available)
Utah State vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas A&M -10000
Grambling vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State (Odds Not Available)
Troy vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Pick: Clemson (Odds Not Available)
Austin Peay vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia (Odds Not Available)
Oklahoma State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon -7000
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
This has all the makings of a blowout. The Wildcats' only real offensive weapon is their ability to run the football, but Ole Miss led the nation last season in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 2.4 yards per rush. This is a nightmare stylistic matchup for Kentucky. Ole Miss wins this one in a rout.
Pick: Ole Miss -365
East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tennessee (Odds Not Available)
South Florida vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
Pick: Florida -850
Bethune-Cookman vs. Miami Prediction and Pick
Pick: Miami (Odds Not Available)
South Carolina State vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
Pick: South Carolina (Odds Not Available)
Army vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Kansas State -880
Louisiana Tech vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
Pick: LSU (Odds Not Available)
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arizona State -225
Michigan vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oklahoma -196
I'm not ready to trust in Bryce Underwood yet. Despite a strong showing against New Mexico, a game against Oklahoma is a massive step up in competition for the freshman, and I don't think he's quite ready for it. The Sooners have too many weapons for the Wolverines to handle.
UL-Monroe vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Alabama (Odds Not Available)
