College Football Upset Picks for Week 2 (Bet Kansas to Upset Missouri)
It's time for Week 2 of the 2025 college football season!
Nothing is more electric than cashing in on an underdog winning on the moneyline, so if you like to live life on the edge, you've come to the right place. I'm targeting three different underdogs to win outright this Saturday night, including the Kansas Jayhawks to win the Border War.
Let's dive into them.
College Football Week 2 Upset Picks
- Iowa +130 vs. Iowa State via Caesars
- Kansas +205 vs. Missouri via Caesars
- Western Kentucky +220 vs. Toledo via BetMGM
Iowa +130 vs. Iowa State
I’m not going to let the Cyclones’ dominant win against South Dakota convince me that they should be 3-point favorites in this game. I still feel they got largely outplayed in Week 0, despite beating the Kansas State Wildcats. Let’s not forget that Iowa State had one of the worst run defenses in the country last season. Now, the Cyclones have to face a run-first offense that boasts plenty of talent at the running back position. I think the Hawkeyes have a great chance to pull off this upset.
Kansas +205 vs. Missouri
Kansas' Week 1 win against Fresno State is going to look much better in hindsight than it does right now. That Bulldogs' team is a tough out for any team in the country, and the Jayhawks took care of business. In college football, I'm always going to lean toward the team with the better quarterback, and Jalon Daniels has been fantastic through the first two weeks. He has completed 36-of-45 passes for 456 yards and seven touchdowns.
He's going to be good enough on Saturday to keep the Jayhawks in this game and maybe pull off the upset.
Western Kentucky +220 vs. Toledo
I’m all in on Western Kentucky’s new quarterback, Maverick McIvor. Through his first two games this season, he’s completed 69.5% of passes for 706 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Sure, his first two opponents weren’t exactly top-tier competition, but I’ve seen enough from him to trust him to pull off the upset as an underdog against Toledo in Week 2.
