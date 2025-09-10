College Football Upset Picks for Week 3 (Texas A&M Will Upset Notre Dame)
One of the best things about college football is that any team can win on any given day. Unexpected upsets create some of the most electric moments the sport has seen.
As we approach Week 3 of the 2025 campaign, it's time to take a look at the board and find a few potential upsets for this week's action. I'm going to break down a few of my favorites, including Texas A&M to beat Notre Dame.
College Football Week 3 Upset Picks
- Wisconsin +1060 vs. Alabama (via FanDuel)
- Tennessee +140 vs. Georgia (via DraftKings)
- Texas A&M +220 vs. Notre Dame (via BetMGM)
Wisconsin +1060 vs. Alabama
If you want a massive potential upset, I'm going to take a shot on it being the Wisconsin Badgers taking down Alabama. Wisconsin's offense is going to struggle in this game, but I think its defense can do enough to keep this game close and maybe even pull off the upset. The Badgers have allowed just 3.3 yards per play through the first two weeks, the sixth-best mark in the country. If Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's struggles continue, the Badgers could achieve the unthinkable on Saturday.
Tennessee +140 vs. Georgia
We know next to nothing about the Georgia Bulldogs at this point in the season. They've had two warm-up games against Austin Peay, which they won by just 22 points, and Marshall. Now, they enter a gauntlet that includes games against Tennessee and Alabama. The Volunteers' rushing attack, led by Star Thomas, is dangerous, and if they can get their ground game going, the Bulldogs could find themselves in trouble.
Texas A&M +220 vs. Notre Dame
I think C.J. Carr is going to be a great quarterback in the future, but he has not been given any favors to start his college football career. He now has to face a Texas A&M secondary that I think is one of the best in the nation. Relying on their running game won’t be enough for the Fighting Irish to win, and this game could be ripe for an upset.
