College Football Week 10 Best Bets (Expect Plenty of Points in Rutgers vs. Illinois)
Week 10 of the college football regular season is here, and it's time for us to make the most of it, because before we know it, we're already going to be in bowl season.
The good news is, we have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on this week. In this article, I'm going to break down my best bets for Week 10 action, including a bet for Friday night's ACC showdown between UNC and Syracuse, along with a bet on the total for Saturday's game between Illinois and Rutgers.
College Football Week 10 Best Bets
- Rutgers vs. Illinois OVER 62 (-110)
- Syracuse -2.5 (-110) vs. UNC
- NC State +180 vs. Georgia Tech
UNC vs. Syracuse Prediction
I'm over this UNC team. The Bill Belichick era is quickly turning into a disaster, and the Tar Heels come into this game ranking 119th in adjusted EPA per play, which is worse than Syracuse, which comes in 96th. Where we see the biggest difference is offense, with the Orange coming in at 81st in adjusted EPA per play on offense, while UNC ranks 125th. I'm surprised Syracuse isn't a bigger favorite. I'll back the Orange on their home field.
Pick: Syracuse -2.5 (-110)
Rutgers vs. Illinois Prediction
Rutgers and Illinois have two of the worst defenses in college football this season. The Fighting Illini rank 127th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play, while Rutgers is even worse, ranking 135th in that stat. Air Force is the only defense that ranks worse in adjusted EPA than the Scarlet Knights. As bad as Rutgers is defensively, its offense is 26th in adjusted EPA per play.
This game is setting up to be an absolute shootout.
Pick: OVER 62 (-110)
Georgia Tech vs. NC State Prediction
In this week's edition of my best upset picks article, I broke down why I'm breaking NC State to take down undefeated Georgia Tech on Saturday:
The regression is going to come soon for Georgia Tech. Apologies to fans of the Yellow Jackets, but their underlying metrics simply don't add up. For example, Georgia Tech comes into this week ranking 65th in adjusted EPA per play and 49th in Net Success Rate. NC State ranks 51st and 25th in those two respective metrics. The key to beating Georgia Tech is stopping the run, and NC State has done a solid job of doing that this season, allowing 4.4 yards per carry and ranking 10th in opponent rush success rate. Not only do the Wolfpack have overall better metrics, but NC State also has a stylistic advantage based on its run defense.
Pick: NC State +180
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!