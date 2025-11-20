College Football Week 13 Best Bets (Bet on Plenty of Points in Hawaii vs. UNLV)
Welcome to the penultimate week of the 2025 college football season. It feels like it wasn't that long ago that we were anxiously waiting for the season to begin, and now here we are, in the blink of an eye, in the final two weeks of the regular season.
If you're looking for some plays for Week 13 action, you're in the right place. I have something for everyone with a bet on a total, a favorite, and an underdog to win outright. Let's dive into them.
CFB Week 13 Best Bets
- Hawaii vs. UNLV OVER 64.5 (-113)
- Oklahoma -7.5 (-110) vs. Missouri
- Arkansas +270 vs. Texas
Hawaii vs. UNLV Prediction
The total on Friday night between Hawaii and UNLV is set at a massively high mark of 64.5, but don't let that scare you away from betting the OVER. This is a game between two of the worst defenses in the country. UNLV ranks 116th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 91st in opponent success rate. Hawaii hasn't been much better, ranking 57th and 69th in those two categories.
Meanwhile, both teams are solid offensively, including UNLV, which ranks 11th in the country in adjusted EPA per play. Expect a high-scoring affair on Friday night.
Pick: OVER 64.5 (-113)
Missouri vs. Oklahoma Prediction
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I wrote about why Oklahoma to cover the 7.5-point spread against Missouri is one of my best bets of the weekend:
The key to beating Missouri is stopping the run. Missouri runs the ball on 58.09% of its plays, which is the 23rd highest run play rate in the country. 55.72% of their yards gained come on the ground as well, which is the eighth-highest mark. Unfortunately for them, the Tigers now have to face one of the best run defenses in the country. Oklahoma leads all teams in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 2.3 yards per rush. They're in a great spot to shut down Missouri completely.
Pick: Oklahoma -7.5 (-110)
Arkansas vs. Texas Prediction
Each week, I write an article breaking down three of my favorite upset picks for the weekend's slate of college football games. This week, I gave out Arkansas to pull off a significant upset against Texas:
The Arkansas offense is good enough to hang with any team in the offense, and I think the Razorbacks are live to win this game against a deflated Texas team whose playoff odds were dashed with a blowout loss to Georgia last week. Arkansas is averaging 6.9 yards per play this season, which is 1.4 more yards per play than Texas. The Razorbacks' defense will have to step up to win this game, but their offense alone makes them worth a shot at +280.
Pick: Arkansas +270
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
