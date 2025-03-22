Colorado State vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Second Round
No. 12 seed Colorado State blitzed No. 5 seed Memphis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the second round to face No. 4 seed Maryland, who disposed of Grand Canyon with ease, winning by 32 points.
The Terps will look to make good on being a favorite for the second straight game and beat Mountain West Champion Colorado State in the second round. Colorado State has been on a tear on offense over the last month or so, but can the Terps imposing defense, paced by stud freshman Derik Queen, slow down the Rams?
Here’s our betting preview for this intriguing Round of 32 matchup.
Colorado State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado State: +7.5 (-114)
- Maryland: -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Colorado State: +265
- Maryland: -330
Total: 142.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado State vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 23rd
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Colorado State Record: 26-9
- Maryland Record: 26-8
Colorado State vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
Colorado State
Nique Clifford: Even though Clifford didn’t have his shot working, he made only three of his 13 field goal attempts, he got to the free throw line 10 times and scored 14 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists. The Rams best player will have his hands full with an imposing frontcourt of Queen and Julian Reese for Maryland in this matchup.
Maryland
Derik Queen: The future NBA Draft lottery pick dominated Grand Canyon, scoring 12 points while adding 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. At 6’10, Queen’s creation chops for himself as a scorer, but also the rest of the talented Maryland starting five is notable in a matchup against Colorado State, who hasn’t faced too many Quad 1 teams this season.
Colorado State vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
Colorado State has played four Power Five teams this season – Ole Miss, Washington, TCU and Colorado – going 1-3 in those games. While most of those games were in the non-conference slate, and the team has been among the best in college basketball over the last month and change as the team has taken off from beyond, I believe there is a significant talent gap in this one.
For starters, Maryland can match Colorado State from the perimeter. The Terps are an even better three-point shooting team than the Rams over the balance of the season, ranking top 30 in the country compared to Colorado State’s 47th spot. Further, the team’s defense can mitigate the Rams’ perimeter reliance.
While Maryland is talented shot makers, the team is far more interested in punishing its opponent inside with Queen and Reese. Meanwhile, Colorado State needs to be on from distance, ranking 83rd in the country in three-point rate on a top 10 assist rate.
However, the Terps defense is top 100 in limiting both three-point shots and assist rate.
I’ll side with the formidable length of Maryland on defense and versatile offense to cover against Colorado State.
PICK: Maryland -7.5 (-108 Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
