Colorado State vs. San Diego State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
Mountain West football is coming to Snapdragon Stadium on Friday. Colorado State is set to visit San Diego State ahead of the weekend as a 5.5-point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook. Both sides are looking to climb from the bottom half of the conference standings.
The Rams have dropped two straight games and are now 1-3 on the year while the Aztecs have improved to 3-1 thanks to back-to-back wins. The visitors have a chance to secure a second straight victory against the favorites though, as they came out on top when these teams last met in 2023.
Are you still looking for the best betting angle for the game ahead of kickoff? Here’s our full breakdown for the matchup.
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado State: +5.5 (-110)
- San Diego State: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colorado State: +172
- San Diego State: -210
Total: 38.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado State vs. San Diego State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 3
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Colorado State Record: 1-3
- San Diego State Record: 3-1
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Key Players to Watch
Colorado State
Jalen Dupree: Every Colorado running back with a rushing attempt this season is averaging at least 5.0 yards per carry. However, Dupree appears to be the lead dog with 267 yards and a score on 53 carries. He’s also caught eight passes for 63 yards after hauling in just one reception last season. Dupree has tallied at least 12 rushing attempts in every game this season and will be important for a Rams offense that’s been very limited through the air.
San Diego State
Lucky Sutton: Sutton’s up to 67 carries for 337 yards and three scores this season. The Aztecs running back is taking advantage of his first shot at being San Diego State’s first option out of the backfield. Sutton has notched at least 88 rushing yards in three of the four games he’s appeared in this season. Like the Rams, the Aztecs are averaging less than one passing touchdowns per game. That makes the lead back all the more important.
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Prediction and Pick
Explosive is one of the last words that comes to mind when thinking of ways to describe the offenses of these teams. San Diego State has more firepower, but I’m not sure that Colorado State has the tools to keep up. Especially given the change the Rams recently made under center.
Colorado State benched Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi for Jackson Brosseau after his questionable performance against UTSA, but the Rams only posted three points at home against Washington State after making the change. The two quarterbacks have combined for 754 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two interceptions through four games.
That output won’t be enough to cover against the Aztecs on their home turf.
PICK: San Diego State -5.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
