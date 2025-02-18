Colorado vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 18
Iowa State is trying to regain its form in the Big 12 after a mini slide a few weeks back.
After losing three straight in Big 12 play, two of which by double digits, the Cyclones have rattled off three straight wins by double digits against lesser foes in Big 12 play. The team will now face Colorado for the second time this season, who scored its first win of the league season over the weekend.
In what has been a dire season for the Buffaloes, can the team hold up against Iowa State as a massive underdog? Here’s our best bets for this league matchup.
Colorado vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado: +18.5 (-114)
- Iowa State: -18.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Colorado: +1280
- Iowa State: -3500
Total: 141.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Colorado Record: 10-15
- Iowa State Record: 20-5
Colorado vs. Iowa State Key Players and Best Prop Bets
Colorado
Julian Hammond
Hammond enjoyed a great game against Iowa State, the Buffaloes first Big 12 game of the season, scoring 21 points on over 50% shooting from the field to go with four assists. However, that was a long time ago, as the Buffs have dropped 12 of the next 13 games.
Hammond has been up-and-down in this time, tasked with trying to keep this Colorado offense afloat to poor results. After a shaky performance in a win, how does Hammond perform on the road against one of the best defenses in the country?
Iowa State
Keshon Gilbert OVER 0.5 Three Pointers Made (-146)
Gilbert missed his lone 3-point attempt against Colorado in the first meeting, but that’s a departure from the norm. On the season, Gilbert is shooting 32% from beyond the arc, and that number is trending up in Big 12 games with a 34% 3-point percentage.
On the year, Gilbert has made a 3-point shot in 18 of 25 games this season, which translates to 72% of games. The implied probability of -146 translates to 59%, so there is a bit of a surface level edge to be had, and I’m going to jump at it.
Colorado is allowing an above Big 12 average 3-point rate and getting torched from deep, allowing teams to shoot 35% from deep.
Colorado vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
Iowa State can dominate this game on both ends of the floor, but with an inflated point spread, I’ll focus on the Cyclones team total as my preferred bet for this game.
The Cyclones can run off of the Buffaloes’ shaky ball handling as the team’s no-middle defense ranks second in Big 12 turnover percentage, which can feast on Colorado’s highest turnover rate in the league.
Iowa State will feast and turn its defense into offense while also dominating the shot volume battle as the offense ranks second in offensive rebounding rate.
The Cyclones offense has been plagued by shaky ball handling during Big 12 play, 11th according to KenPom, but Colorado's defense isn’t reliant on turnovers, 11th in turnover percentage on defense.
Look for plenty of points from the Cyclones offense, who scored 79 points at Colorado in the Big 12 opener. The team clears that mark with ease this time around.
PICK: Iowa State Team Total OVER 80.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.