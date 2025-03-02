Colorado vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Sunday, March 2
Kansas State hasn't had the most impressive season in its history, but they can still improve their seeding for the upcoming Big 12 tournament by closing out the regular season with a few more wins.
They're in a great spot today to get one of the much-needed wins when they host Colorado, the worst team in the Big 12. The Buffaloes are just 2-15 in conference play this season.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this Big 12 showdown, including my best bet.
Colorado vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Colorado +6.5 (-105)
- Kansas State -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Colorado +240
- Kansas State -300
Total
- 140.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Colorado vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Colorado Record: 11-17 (2-15 Conference)
- Kansas State Record: 13-15 (7-10 Conference)
Colorado vs. Kansas State Best Prop Bets
Colorado Buffaloes Prop Bet
- Bangot Dak OVER 4.5 Rebounds (+100) via BetMGM
Bangot Dak enters this game averaging 3.9 rebounds per game so if he goes one over his season average, we'll have ourselves a winning bet. He should be in a good spot to do exactly that considering the biggest weakness of the Wildcats is their rebounding, ranking 247th in rebounding percentage.
Kansas State Wildcats Prop Bet
- David N'Gussen UNDER 12.5 Points (-125) via BetMGM
David N'Gussen has struggled in recent starts, reaching double-digit points just once in Kansas State's last four games. Colorado may not be an elite defensive team, but the Buffs' 137th ranking in defensive efficiency shows they won't just role over for the Wildcats either. I'm going to continue to bet the UNDER on N'Gussen's point total until he proves he can bounce back in a big way.
Colorado vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Colorado is a better team than its record shows and now that they're facing a reeling Kansas State team that has lost four straight games, it might be time to buy low on the Buffs. They enter today's game ranking 179th in effective field goal percentage and 137th in defensive efficiency, which ranks just below Kansas State which comes in at 139th and 122nd in those two respective categories.
The Wildcats' shooting numbers lately should be a significant cause for concern heading into this game. They have an effective field goal percentage of just 45.3% over their last three games, well below Colorado at 48.8% in the same stretch of games.
This seems like two teams trending in the opposite direction which is enough for me to take the points with Colorado.
Pick: Colorado +6.5 (-105) via BetMGM
