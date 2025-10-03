Colorado vs. TCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to bounce back from a loss in Week 5 against the Arizona State Sun Devils when they host the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders in Week 6.
Colorado is off to a 2-3 start in 2025, but it nearly upset then-No. 25 BYU in Week 5, losing by just three points.
The Buffaloes have losses to Georgia Tech, Houston and BYU, making them hard to trust against the spread since they’ve yet to win a game against Power Four competition in 2025.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Horned Frogs as major favorites at home in this Week 6 battle.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for Colorado vs. TCU on Saturday night.
Colorado vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Colorado +13.5 (-105)
- TCU -13.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Colorado: +425
- TCU: -575
Total
- 57.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Colorado vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Colorado record: 2-3
- TCU record: 3-1
Colorado vs. TCU Key Player to Watch
Josh Hoover, Quarterback, TCU
This season, Hoover leads the Big 12 in interceptions with four, but he’s also thrown 11 touchdowns and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,242 yards.
This is a great matchup for the TCU quarterback, as Colorado ranks just 105th in the country in defensive EPA/Play and EPA/Pass. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Horned Frogs lean on their passing game (averaging 320.8 yards per game) to move the ball in this matchup.
Hoover has led TCU to a 50.7 percent success rate on pass plays in 2025 – the 25th-best mark in the country.
Colorado vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
Colorado may only have two wins in the 2025 season, but it has hung tough with the likes of BYU (three-point loss last week) and Georgia Tech (seven-point loss in Week 1). I think this spread is a little lofty, especially since the Horned Frogs are coming off a loss to Arizona State in Week 5.
So, I’m looking to the total in this matchup, especially with Kaidon Salter back under center for the Buffaloes.
These teams have both struggled on defense, ranking 105th (Colorado) and 115th (TCU) in the country in EPA/Play. That should make things easier on both of these offenses, especially the TCU passing game.
Colorado is just 105th in EPA/Pas (as I mentioned earlier), and it’s allowing 207.6 passing yards per game. Overall, the Buffaloes have given up over 400 yards of total offense per game in 2025.
While Colorado has yet to clear this total (57.5) in a game this season, TCU has done so on multiple occasions.
The Horned Frogs would likely love to get in a shootout with Colorado, as they have a better offense – especially throwing the ball – in the 2025 season.
Let’s sit back and root for points in this Big 12 matchup.
Pick: OVER 57.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.