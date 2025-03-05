Colorado vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
Texas Tech remains one of the prime contenders in the Big 12, showing its elite upside with a win at Kansas over the weekend.
How will the Red Raiders handle being a massive favorite against a lackluster Colorado squad? Texas Tech will look to maintain its form ahead of the Big 12 Tournament, so can it cover a lofty spread?
Here’s our betting preview.
Colorado vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado: +17.5 (-104)
- Texas Tech: -17.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Colorado: +1280
- Texas Tech: -3500
Total: 141.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Colorado vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Colorado Record: 11-18
- Texas Tech Record: 22-7
Colorado vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch and Best Prop Bets
Colorado
Jullian Hammond: The Colorado guard has been doing a ton of heavy lifting for the Buffaloes this season, but with higher usage has come diminished efficiency as a shooter. He is posting an effective field goal percentage that is more than five percent lower despite upping this assist-to-turnover ratio. On the season, the senior is averaging 12 points with three assists.
Texas Tech
- Chance McMillian OVER 14.5 Points (-105)
Returning from a two-game absence, McMillian scored nine points against Kansas’ sturdy defense on the road in 37 minutes.
With a game under his belt, I like the Texas Tech sharpshooter to thrive against Colorado’s Big 12 worst three-point defense (35%).
McMillian is a devastating three-point shooter, making nearly 44% of his shots from deep, but is more than capable of finishing inside. Against a leaky defense on the perimeter that could lead to more reps for the wing, I like McMillian to clear his season average.
Colorado vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to trust Colorado on the road, a team that ranks bottom 10 in the country in Haslametrics away-from-home rating. The group doesn’t travel well at all, going 3-8 against the spread on the road this season.
Predictably, in the Big 12, the Buffaloes have faltered both straight up and against the spread. The team has won only two of 18 games in Big 12 games, most of which have come as underdogs, and the team is 6-12 ATS overall this season when catching points.
All of this is to say, the team is in for further hurt on Wednesday against an elite Texas Tech offense. The Buffaloes defense won’t be able to contain the spacing of Texas Tech, who has a top 50 assist rate nationally while also ranking 73rd in three-point rate.
The Red Raiders leverage advantage situations to create sound looks all game and should have little issue blowing out the lowly Buffs on Wednesday
PICK: Texas Tech -17.5 (-118, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
