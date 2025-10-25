Colorado vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
The top teams in the Big 12 have separated themselves to a degree, but there’s still time for one team in the middle of the pack to get back in the hunt this weekend.
Utah will host Colorado as a 13.5-point home favorite on Saturday in hopes of climbing back toward the top of the conference standings.
The Utes suffered their second loss in four games against No. 21 BYU in Week 8 and are now 2-2 in conference play this season. They’re 5-2 overall though and aren’t too far behind the likes of Houston, No. 24 Arizona State and No. 14 Texas Tech. The Buffaloes might not go down easily, as they’ll enter this matchup on 10 days of rest after having taken down former No. 22 Iowa State in their last outing.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Colorado vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado: +13.5 (-106)
- Utah: -13.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Colorado: +385
- Utah: -520
Total: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 25
- Game Time: 10:15 PM EST
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Colorado Record: 3-4
- Utah Record: 5-2
Colorado vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Colorado
Kaiden Salter: Salter showed up to play against the Cyclones by throwing for 255 yards and two scores with no picks while rushing for 57 yards. The Buffaloes are 3-1 when Salter doesn’t throw the ball over this season. Salter is a willing runner with a team-high five rushing touchdowns and can put Colorado in a position to compete if his decision making as a passer is strong.
Utah
Daniel Bray: Bray had a breakout game against BYU and notched 121 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries. The freshman running back provided a much-needed spark in the backfield and could be called upon to play a larger role this weekend while Devon Dampier is hampered by an ankle injury.
Colorado vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Utah is clearly the better team on paper when completely healthy and boasts a 5-2 record against the spread after failing to cover when it lost to BYU as a 4.5-point favorite. However, the Utes won’t be close to full strength if Dampier is limited or ruled out.
Utah’s quarterback leads the team in rushing yards (442) and rushing touchdowns (5), so impaired mobility could slow down the offense significantly. Especially when he has 20 more carries than the Utes’ most used running back.
Colorado has covered in three of its previous four games and is 2-0 against the spread against ranked opponents this year. Bank on the Buffaloes staying within two scores.
PICK: Colorado +13.5 (-106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
