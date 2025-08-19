Colts Odds Improve After Daniel Jones Is Named Starting QB Over Anthony Richardson
The starting quarterback role for the Indianapolis Colts was one of the few still up for grabs in training camp, set to be a battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
Now, with still a preseason game left to be played, the team has announced that Jones will be the team's starter for their Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins.
This comes as a surprise to many, including oddsmakers and bettors. Richardson was set as the -245 favorite to land the job as recently as August 8, an implied probability of 71.01%.
We have seen the upside that Richardson offers through his first two seasons with the Colts, including a strong arm that has produced some eye-popping deep balls. Unfortunately, injuries and accuracy became a huge concern for him, completing just 50.6% of passes in his career. While Jones may not have the upside of Richardson, the former Giants quarterback arguably has a higher floor and will give the Colts a more consistent performer at the position.
Neither quarterback stuck out in their two preseason games. Richardson suffered an injury early in their first exhibition match, but returned for Week 2. As a whole, he completed 8-of-14 passes for 94 years. Jones completed 17-of-32 passes for 245 yards. Neither quarterback threw a touchdown or an interception.
What's fascinating about this news is that since it was announced, the Colts' have seen a small improvement to their odds this season.
For example, their odds to win the AFC South at FanDuel Sportsbook improved from +310 to +300, or, translated to implied probability, an improvement from 24.39% to 25%. A tiny improvement, but an improvement nonetheless.
Their win total has remained steady at 7.5 with -110 odds on either side.
Let's take a quick peak at their full list of odds now that Jones will officially be their starter to begin the 2025 campaign.
Colts Odds After Daniel Jones News
- To Win Super Bowl 60: +7000
- To Win AFC: +3000
- To Win AFC South: +300
- To Make Playoffs: +172
- Win Total: 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
