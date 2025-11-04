Colts' Super Bowl, AFC Odds Following Blockbuster Trade for Sauce Gardner
We have a blockbuster on deadline day!
The Indianapolis Colts are trading for superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner, trading two first-round picks to the New York Jets.
Gardner, 25, could be the missing link for the Colts on defense as they aim to take the top spot in the AFC this season. Indianapolis is 7-2 and holds the No. 1 seed in the AFC entering Week 10. The Colts are coming off a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they decided to make an all-in move on Tuesday.
The trade for Gardner bumped the Colts from +1100 to +1000 to win the Super Bowl in the latest odds at DraftKings. Indy is now +500 to win the AFC in the 2025 season as well, with only the Buffalo Bills (+280) and Kansas City Chiefs (+320) ahead of them in the odds.
Gardner is a two-time All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler in his first four NFL seasons. He has three picks and 46 passes defended in his NFL career, including an NFL-best 20 passes defended in his rookie season.
The Colts defense is 10th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, but tit's also allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the league. Adding Gardner could be the final move needed for Indy to secure the AFC South and a top seed in the playoffs. The Colts are two games ahead in the win column in the division (over the Jacksonville Jaguars) and are -310 favorites to finish in first.
