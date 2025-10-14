Colts vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
It’s a battle between two of the top teams in the AFC as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.
The Colts sit at 4-1, with their lone loss coming in Los Angeles against the Rams a few weeks ago. On the flip side, the Chargers took down the Dolphins with a last-second field goal after blowing a 26-13 lead.
Who will come out on top in this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 7.
Colts vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colts +1.5 (-108)
- Chargers -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Colts: +105
- Chargers: -125
Total
- 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Colts vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 19
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Colts record: 5-1
- Chargers record: 4-2
Colts vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- The Colts are 4-2 against the spread this season.
- The Chargers are 2-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 3-3 in the Colts' games this season.
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the Chargers' games this season.
- The Colts are 1-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Chargers are 1-1-1 against the spread at home this season.
Colts vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- Kenny Moore II - questionable
- Tyler Goodson - questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Jamaree Salyer - questionable
- Trey Pipkins III - questionable
- Scott Matlock - questionable
- Quentin Johnston - questionable
- Derius Davis - questionable
- Joe Alt - questionable
Colts vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch
Jonathan Taylor, Running Back, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor is having a season to remember in Indianapolis. The Colts running back leads the league with 603 yards through six games, nearly 70 yards clear of James Cook (537) behind him.
After putting up a ho-hum 76 and 66 yards in his previous two weeks, Taylor got over 100 yards for the third time this season with 123 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown last week against the Cardinals.
The Chargers’ rushing defense is slightly behind the middle of the pack, allowing the 12th-most yards per game (124.2) this season. They allowed Jacory Croskey-Merritt (111 yards) and De’Von Achane (128) to both cross the century mark in the last two weeks, and Cam Skattebo (79) and J.K. Dobbins (83) fared well before that.
The Colts are going to need Taylor to take advantage if they want to pick up the road win.
Colts vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
Taylor has seven rushing touchdowns this season, but they’ve come in a total of three games. He does also have a receiving touchdown, though, giving him a score in four of six games this season.
As mentioned above, Croskey-Merritt and Achane both had at least 100 yards against the Chargers. They also each ran for two touchdowns.
I’ll take the chalk pick of Taylor to find the end zone again in Week 7 against a leaky Chargers defense.
Pick: Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (-175)
