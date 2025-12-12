Colts vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Bet on a Seattle Blowout)
The Indianapolis Colts are sliding fast as the regular season nears its end. They’ve lost three straight contests and dropped from first to third in the AFC South over the last few weeks. Now they’ll enter a Sunday Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks as 13.5-point underdogs.
Daniel Jones is out for the season with a torn Achilles and the Colts signed 44-year-old Phillip Rivers from retirement in a corresponding move. It’s unclear whether he’ll be ready to play this weekend, but there’s a chance he’ll be in the mix with Riley Leonard. The Seahawks are one of the most well rounded teams in football and can stay in lockstep with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West with a win.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Colts vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Colts: +13.5 (-110)
- Seahawks: -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts: +600
- Seahawks: -900
Total
- 42.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Seattle has covered in nine of the 10 games it’s won this season. Indianapolis is 3-3 against the spread on the road.
Colts vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
Indianapolis will likely have to depend on the run fairly heavily in this game, as Leonard has completed 58.1 percent of his passes with no touchdowns and an interception in limited reps. Then there’s Rivers, who hasn’t taken an NFL snap since 2020.
Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,356) and touchdowns (16), but the Seahawks have given up the fourth fewest rushing yards (1,185) and third fewest rushing touchdowns (7) though.
The league’s sixth-ranked scoring offense can’t get going without Jones at 100 percent.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Colts 10
