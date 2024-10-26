Colts vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (Fade Anthony Richardson, Back Joe Mixon)
The AFC South heats up on Sunday with the Houston Texans (5-2) taking the Indianapolis Colts (4-3).
The Colts have put themselves in the mix for a playoff spot through seven weeks despite Anthony Richardson missing time – and not playing very well – across the first few weeks of the season.
Meanwhile, Houston is coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers and is looking to bounce back at home.
These teams already played in Week 1, so we have some data to go off of when it comes to betting props in this matchup.
Here are three targets for Colts-Texans on Sunday.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Colts vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Joe Mixon OVER 76.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Anthony Richardson UNDER 16.5 Completions (-130)
- Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+115)
Joe Mixon OVER 76.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Texans running back Joe Mixon dominated this Colts team in Week 1, rushing for 159 yards on 30 carries and finding the end zone.
Mixon was hurt in Week 2, but since returning he’s ran for over 100 yards in back-to-back games, carrying the ball 38 times over that two-game stretch.
So, this feels like a steal to get him at 76.5 rushing yards on Sunday.
The Colts have been better against the run since Week 1, but they’re still allowing 4.6 yards per carry on the season. Mixon should have a big game again in Week 8.
Anthony Richardson UNDER 16.5 Completions (-130)
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shares his favorite props each week in his Player Prop Countdown, and his No. 1 prop this week is fading Richardson. Here’s why:
We're fading the Colts quarterback as my top player prop of the week. Anthony Richardson has been horrific this season. Despite finding ways to win games, he is last amongst qualifying quarterbacks in EPA + CPOE composite and he's recorded a completion percentage of just 48.51%.
He has also had more than 10 completions just once this season when he had 17 completions against the Packers in Week 2.
The icing on the cake is the fact the Texans lead the entire NFL in opponent completion percentage, keeping opponent quarterbacks to completing just 56.34% of their passes.
All of those factors point to Richardson once again failing to put together a strong performance. Under 16.5 completions seems like a no-brainer to me.
Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+115)
In Week 1 against the Colts, Stefon Diggs found the end zone twice on six targets from CJ Stroud.
Since then, the veteran receiver has just two touchdowns, but he’s assumed the No. 1 receiver role in the offense with Nico Collins (hamstring) on injured reserve.
Diggs had six catches for 77 yards and a score in his first game without Collins before turning in a dud – five catches for 23 yards – last week.
I expect him to bounce back against a Colts defense that he tormented in Week 1 in the red zone.
More NFL Week 8 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.