Colts vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Can the Colts Move to 3-0?)
This week’s NFL matchup at Nissan Stadium will feature a matchup between an undefeated team and a winless team. The Indianapolis Colts are set to visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The Colts are unexpectedly off to a 2-0 start and Daniel Jones has been the driving force behind their victories with his exceptional quarterback play. The 0-2 Titans are hoping that Cam Ward, the top pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, can find his footing and avoid dropping to 0-3 in his first pro season. Indianapolis has been a much better team, but oddsmakers don’t seem to think that the visitors will dominate in this contest.
SI Betting will be sharing score predictions for every NFL game this season by using the latest odds to project likely outcomes. Here’s our betting breakdown for Sunday’s matchup between the Colts and Titans.
Colts vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Colts: -4.5 (-105)
- Titans: +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Colts: -198
- Titans: +164
Total
- 43.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Colts blew by the pitiful Miami Dolphins in Week 1 before putting up 29 points to secure a road win against one of the NFL’s best defenses the following week. Indianapolis is much more developed on offense while the Titans haven’t shown much promise on either side of the ball. Oddsmakers seem to be underestimating the favorites in this matchup given how they’ve performed so far this season.
Colts vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
The Colts are thriving with Jones under center and have quietly been one of the NFL’s most productive offenses this season. That face alone should make the likelihood of Tennessee covering the spread very low.
Indianapolis ranks fourth in points per game (31.0) and only the Buffalo Bills can top their mark of 891 total yards on offense. The Colts can move the chains in a multitude of ways and rank third overall in total passing yards and rushing yards. Tennessee doesn’t have the tools to keep up with that production, as only the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans are scoring fewer points per game than the Titans right now.
Jones and Jonathan Taylor should feast against Tennessee’s bottom-five run defense and control this game from start to finish.
Final Score Prediction: Colts 31, Titans 18
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.