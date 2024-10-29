Colts vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9 (How to Bet Total)
The Indianapolis Colts dropped their division matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday, falling to 4-4 on the season and 0-2 against Houston.
With the AFC South division title looking like a bit of a longshot right now, the Colts will aim to get back on track on Sunday Night Football against the 5-2 Minnesota Vikings.
After a 5-0 start, the Vikings have dropped two games in a row, but they have had an extended layoff ahead of this game since they played on Thursday night in Week 8.
Can Sam Darnold and company get back on track at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, trends, players to watch and more for NFL Week 9.
Colts vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Colts +6 (-112)
- Vikings -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Colts: +215
- Vikings: -265
Total
- 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Colts vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 3
- Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Colts record: 4-4
- Vikings record: 5-2
Colts vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- The Colts are 7-1 against the spread, the best mark in the NFL.
- The Vikings are 5-2 against the spread this season.
- The Vikings are 2-1 against the spread at home.
- The UNDER is 4-3 in the Vikings’ seven games this season.
- The UNDER is 5-3 in the Colts’ seven games this season.
Colts vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- Trevor Denbow – questionable
- Bernhard Raimann – questionable
Vikings Injury Report
- Blake Cashman – questionable
- TJ Hockenson – questionable
Colts vs. Vikings Key Players to Watch
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor: After missing three games due to an ankle injury, Taylor returned to the lineup in Week 8 and ripped off 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. He should be the focal point of the Colts’ offense with Anthony Richardson struggling to complete passes at the NFL level.
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson: Jefferson cleared 100 yards for the second time this season in Week 8, picking up eight catches for 115 yards. He now has at least 81 receiving yards in six straight games while totaling five touchdowns in 2024.
Colts vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
There’s just no way I can back a team led by Anthony Richardson right now.
While the second-year quarterback makes some big plays, he’s completing less than 50 percent of his passes on the season, severely limiting this Indianapolis offense.
Now, he’s facing a Minnesota team that is seventh in the NFL in yards per play allowed and in a prime bounce-back spot after a controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.
Indy’s defense has also struggled against the run this season, which should help take some pressure off of Sam Darnold. The Colts are allowing 4.5 yards per carry through eight games.
Until Richardson shows that he can consistently move this offense, I’m not trusting the Colts to put up a lot of points.
With both of these teams hitting the UNDER in the majority of their games, I’ll side with that in primetime in Week 9.
Pick: UNDER 45.5 (-112)
